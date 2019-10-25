Senior night did not go the way Walla Walla High School wanted it to go Thursday in Mid-Columbia Conference volleyball action.
The undefeated Blue Devils hosted twice-beaten — both losses at the hands of undefeated Richland — Chiawana, and the Riverhawks outlasted Wa-Hi in each set and came away with a 25-21, 25-21, and 25-19 sweep.
The Blue Devils drop to 11-1, and the Riverhawks crept closer as they improve to 10-2.
“With the emotions of senior night, we knew tonight would be tough,” Wa-Hi coach Tracy Rotert said. “Chiawana is a fantastic program, but our fight is something to be proud of.”
Set one saw six ties.
Wa-Hi's Becky Merca found the floor on the Riverhawks' side to pull the Blue Devils into an 11-11 tie.
An unforced Wa-Hi error gave Chiawana a 12-11 lead, and the Riverhawks used the net play of Kylie Thorne and the defense of Abigail Bonnington to never trail in the set again.
Despite the Wa-Hi net play of Hannah Hair, and the defensive saves of Mya Wood and Jade Ilaoa, the Riverhawks claimed set one, 25-21.
Not much went right for the Blue Devils in set two.
Chiawana got off to a 21-9 lead before Hair and Kaiya Lynch blocked a Riverhawks shot for a sideout and a Wa-Hi serve, down 21-10.
Hair went to the service line, and the Blue Devils made a serious run. With Addie Baker leading the charge at the net, and Wood sparking the Wa-Hi returns, the Blue Devils cut the lead to 21-17 before Chiawana's Karsyn Ecclestone got her hit down for a sideout and a 22-17 Riverhawk lead.
Sarah Wilson got her back row drop to keep Wa-Hi around at 22-18.
A Lynch serve cut it to 24-21, but the Riverhawks closed it out for a 25-21 set-two win.
“We let them go on a few too many runs,” Rotert said. “But that comeback in set two was special.”
Monica Miller served Wa-Hi to a 3-0 start in set three.
An Isabelle Gardea block produced an 8-5 Wa-Hi lead, but Brooke Thorne scored to give the Riverhawks a sideout.
Wa-Hi held on until Kylie Thorne blasted a kill shot to tie the set at 9-all.
The Riverhawks went on a run until a Gardea hit forced a sideout with the Riverhawks up 12-10.
A Lynch kill got the Blue Devils within 21-18, but the Riverhawks closed this one on a 4-1 run to complete the sweep with a 25-19 win.
”We were not as mentally tough as we would like to be,” Rotert said. “We haven’t been tested like this. We got behind and it got us down. We’ve got to make sure that doesn’t happen.”
Hair led the Wa-Hi offense with eight kills and four blocks.
Lynch chipped in seven kills, Miller posted 18 assists and Wood put up 11 digs.
“Mya (Wood) made some beautiful passes to go with her defense,” Rotert said of her sophomore defensive specialist. “She made digs on balls she shouldn’t have gotten to, but she did.”
Seniors Gardea, Wilson, Morgan Sucharda, Hair, Miller, and Lynch have two regular season games — at Kamiakin on Monday and at Richland on Wednesday — left in their regular season.
Wa-Hi needs to win out, or Chiawana needs to lose, for the Blue Devils to earn a home match in the Greater Spokane League-MCC postseason.
“We’ll take it one game at a time,” Rotert summarized. “Kamiakin is after the No. 1 3A seed, thus Monday will be intense. We have to be mentally ready.”