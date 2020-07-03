The 2011 Walla Walla High School softball team had multiple reasons to have high expectations going into what turned out to be a state championship season.
Blue Devil teams that preceded them finished third in the Class 4A state championships in 2009 and 2010, won Big Nine or Mid-Columbia Conference Cascade Division titles from 2007-10, a 2009 district crown, and a pair of 4A regional tournaments.
“Expectations were high,” former Wa-Hi coach Jerry Humphreys said. “But we told the kids to be humble, play like your playing the state champions every game, be prepared and not overconfident. We had had an incredible group of kids for a long period of time.”
“At the beginning of the season, Jerry had a game plan that all of our players bought into immediately,” former assistant and current head coach Arch McHie said. “Play tough, play with passion, and have fun.”
Wa-Hi was dominant in the regular season. Its only league loss came at Murr Sports Park against rival Richland.
“It was a wake-up call,” Humphreys said. “It proved we were not infallible.”
The Blue Devils won the district championship and opposed the Bombers for the regional tournament title.
“During our first practice after district, our No. 5 hitter — Traeann Payne — broke her ankle and assistant coach Kate Keyes was struck by a foul fly from the baseball diamond,” Humphreys said. “The regional was not going to be easy because we had some adversity to take care of.”
Wa-Hi trailed 4-1 in the fourth inning of the regional final when sophomore Ellie Rossbach, a junior varsity performer during the regular-season, belted a two-RBI, pinch-hit home run to pull the Blue Devils within a single tally.
A four-run, seventh-inning rally put Wa-Hi over the top.
“It seemed like the right thing to do,” Humphreys said. “What seemed scary was turned around by one of the last players you’d expect to make an impact. It was awesome.”
The word awesome applied to the Blue Devils’ showing at state in Spokane. Wa-Hi blanked Thomas Jefferson (10-0), Eastlake (5-0), Skyview (1-0) and Marysville Pilchuck (1-0).
“The kids came out and played great defense, saw the ball and hit the ball,” Humphreys said.
Alyson Ambler executed the deciding blow in the final two games with home runs.
The title game ended dramatically, Humphreys recalled. Marysville Pilchuck had runners at second and third with one out in the seventh inning.
“Their coach called for a squeeze bunt and (the batter) laid it down perfectly,” Humphreys said. “But Alyson charged in, fielded the ball with her glove hand, and got it to (catcher) Kenzie Hill to record the out at home.”
After a four-pitch walk that loaded the bases, Ambler recorded a swinging strike out to end the game.
“I remember thinking, ‘I am getting too old for this’ midway through that final game,” Humphreys said. “It was an incredible feeling. The place was packed with Blue Devil fans.
“It was an honor to be a part of the group,” Humphreys said. “I was humbled to be there.”
“It was certainly a stressful weekend with an amazing result,” McHie said. “We were all on edge.
“Having two dominant pitchers like Hope Klicker and Alyson Ambler certainly gave us an edge,” McHie said, “and it showed when the tournament was over.”
Humphreys said the 2011 Blue Devils should be remembered as a “talented group of athletes who fulfilled their potential.”
“They supported each other well and set the stage for Blue Devil softball players going forward,” Humphreys said. “It was the culmination of the kids stepping up the bar and putting their stamp on it.”