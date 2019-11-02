For those who hadn’t yet quite gotten the message, or perhaps couldn’t help but remain a little hesitant after having already watched Walla Walla High School struggle on the football field week after week for several years, the 2019 Blue Devils gave them a lasting impression in their final game here at Borleske Stadium on a frigid Friday night.
Even those diehard fans, braving the elements with temperatures well on the way to the 20s overnight, sat silent much of the night (though they may very well have been frozen to the bleachers) until the final whistle told them it was time to erupt in celebration of Wa-Hi’s shocking 28-21 victory over the Big 9 Conference regular-season champ Wenatchee Panthers.
Wa-Hi provided the courageous onlookers with more than enough excitement and drama to fill the night.
“It’s impressive, isn’t it?” Blue Devils coach Greg Lupfer said amidst screaming fans streaming out of Borleske. “If the community of Walla Walla is not excited about Wa-Hi football right now, I don’t know what’s going to get them excited.”
The victory was the Blue Devils’ third at Borleske this season. They went 3-2 at home. Coming into this season, Wa-Hi had not won here in almost three years.
Wa-Hi has gone 5-4 overall — and that’s including three losses by slim margins as Hanford, Kamiakin and then Kennewick took turns to rally out of a Blue Devil lead following halftime — and still, Walla Walla completed its regular season with a winning mark for the first time since 2014.
In doing so, the Blue Devils had to knock off a Wenatchee team that came here on a seven-game winning streak. The Panthers outscored their opponents 299-86 along the way, including a pair of shutout victories.
Last year, in the 2018 regular season finale, Wa-Hi had suffered a 35-6 pounding at the Wenatchee Apple Bowl.
“That is a really good football team, and I’m sitting here thinking, my god, we’re a pretty dang good football team ourselves,” Lupfer said. “I mean, once again, we’re right there from being 8-1 right now. We really are, and that is just the flat out truth.”
The other eight Mid-Columbia Conference team played their final league matchups on Friday — the Blue Devils had already finished their slate with a victory over Pasco here last week — locking Wa-Hi at fifth place with its 4-4 mark in the MCC, a year after ending up seventh at 2-6.
One more game remains for the 2019 Blue Devils, another non-league matchup. They will go up to Central Valley, of the Greater Spokane League, on Thursday for a postseason crossover. The official start time has not yet been announced.
Win or lose, regardless, Wa-Hi will finish this memorable year of hard-fought and well-played battles each week.
“We knew that (Wenatchee) was not going to be an easy football game,” Lupfer said. “We know that every single Friday that we play is not going to be an easy football game. Now what we have to do is put one more week of practice, or really three days of practice together, and go up to Spokane next Thursday and walk away being 6-4.
“That was our goal,” Lupfer said. “I told them (last Saturday). I told them, it’s a two week season. We all know that the league season is over. We had to refocus, restart our engine. Right now, we’re 1-0.”
Wenatchee came here with both the highest rated offense and defense in the Big 9, but Blue Devils stole the show on Friday.
Jakob Humphrey compiled his fifth game this season with at least 100 yards rushing, gaining 139 on 25 carries. That gives him 917 yards for the year.
Blue Devil quarterback Ryan Martuscelli balance their offense with 214 yards on 13-of-23 passing.
Wa-Hi senior Hunter Polley topped receivers in his last game at Borleske, making five catches for 88 yards.
“I think Hunter had one catch last year,” Lupfer laughed. “He’s an unbelievable young man. He works hard, he talks too much, and he talks too loud. But that’s Hunter. That’s his personality, and that’s the way he plays. He plays hard, and he plays loud.”
Polley wasted little time making noise Friday, helping pave the way towards a 7-0 Wa-Hi lead with two big receptions midway through the first quarter.
The first Blue Devils drive of the game cracked into Wenatchee territory on a 21-yard completion from Martuscelli to Polley.
Wa-Hi then faced third down when Polley reeled in a 35-yard heave from Martuscelli to put them at the Wenatchee 5.
Three plays later, Martuscelli took a keeper over the goal line to put Wa-Hi on top.
With the ensuing Wenatchee possession ending on a punt for the second time in a row, the Blue Devils announced they were taking Wa-Hi’s Senior Night seriously.
“It’s them,” Lupfer said, crediting his team’s motivation. “It’s their personality. That’s who they are as people. This world, this country is getting eight seniors who are going to be productive citizens because of who they are character wise, because of their work ethic, their personality, their integrity, their character. It’s just who they are.
“You know what? There wasn’t one issue that we had trying to get these kids to practice on time,” Lupfer said. “Not one … What I had to do after the (Senior Night) introductions was refocus them. Their thinking process was Mom and Dad, family, last game, etc. They weren’t thinking about what they had to do on the football field, so I got all the seniors together, and I said, ‘Ok, let’s put that part to bed. We have to go out and do what we can here to do, and that’s win a football game.’”
Just as Lupfer said, nothing was easy.
Wenatchee tied things up on its first drive of the second quarter with speedy Jalen Jelsing breaking away on a 62-yard scoring reception.
Another big Jelsing catch less than three minutes before halftime got the Panthers just outside the Wa-Hi end zone, and they soon took a 14-7 lead.
But the Blue Devils came out of the break on a mission.
Wa-Hi opened the third quarter with Humphrey rushing across the goal line from the Wenatchee 7 to tie things up at 14-14 after a 10-play, 66-yard drive.
The very next play from scrimmage, first-and-10 with Wenatchee at its own 35, saw Humphrey grab the ball from the hands of Panther tailback Ty Waterman, and take it to pay dirt for a 21-14 Wa-Hi lead.
Wa-Hi led the rest of the night.
That play might be a signature Wa-Hi defensive maneuver, with Omar Cruz having done almost the exact same swipe last week against Pasco.
“Jake did the same thing that Omar did,” Lupfer said.”I think Anthony Parish hit who ever had the ball, and all of a sudden, there goes Jake running down the field.
“Big plays,” Lupfer said. “We talk about takeaways on defense all the time.”
While the Panthers needed time to recover, going nowhere on their next two drives, Wa-Hi upped its lead to 28-14 on another short Martuscelli keeper a few seconds into the fourth quarter.
Wa-Hi wound up needing that insurance TD as the Blue Devils were in for another wild finish.
After Wenatchee had taken its first drive of the fourth quarter to the end zone, scoring with 8:45 left, Wa-Hi set about hammering a nail into the coffin.
Eating up more than five minutes with a 10-play, 57-yard march across the field, the Blue Devils had first and goal at the Wenatchee 1.
Martuscelli then fought to force the ball over the goal line, only to have it knocked from his grasp, and Wentachee recovered with 3:26 on the clock.
“I don’t know why we can’t just do it,” an exasperated Lupfer said afterwards. “To not make it? First and goal on the 1-yard line? I don’t know if I’ve ever been so mad at a player in my life as I was at Ryan Martuscelli. It’s like, ‘How?’
“But it’s the competitor in him,” Lupfer said. “He’s trying to get it in and score. Crazy.”
The Blue Devils had already seen second-half leads disappear in three of the losses this season, and Wenatchee threatened to give them another heartbreaker, but the Wa-Hi defense rallied in support of Martuscelli.
Wenatchee managed to get as close as the Wa-Hi 36 with just under a minute left, but the Blue Devils forced Panthers quarterback Camden Sirmon to throw the ball away twice before wrapping up the game with a pair of sacks.
“When Wenatchee called the timeout when they’re on offense, our guys came off the sideline saying, ‘Coach, they can’t block the A-gap pressure,’” Lupfer said. “Coach (Justin) James said, ‘Coach, what do you think? Are we that crazy to try to bring pressure?’ We’re worried about their T-slit screens, and I said, you know what? We tell our kids to play the game to win. Don’t play to not lose. Let’s go for it. Let’s bring the pressure and see what happens.”
Prepared for a devastating Wenatchee passing attack, the Blue Devils wound up limiting the Panthers to only 170 yards through the air.
“This what we had to do: we had to keep it easy,” Lupfer said. “We played a total of three coverages all game long because they do a lot of shifts and motions, as you can see. What they try to do is get the secondary’s eyes in a bad spot, so we left our linebackers in the box with six guys in the box the whole game, and let our secondary do what they have to do — they have great eyes — and win the one-on-one matchups, and we did that.”