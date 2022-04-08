HERMISTON — Walla Walla High's baseball team exploded with 13 runs in the sixth inning to win a 17-5 Mid-Columbia Conference twin bill-opening game with Hermiston here on Friday, April 8.
In the nightcap, Andrew Hall went 3 2/3 innings and struck out five Bulldogs as Wa-Hi shutout Hermiston, 14-0.
In the opener, the Blue Devils opened scoring with two runs in the top of the third, only to see the Bulldogs plate three runs in the bottom of the inning for a 3-2 lead.
The teams each scored two runs in the fifth before Wa-Hi's 13-run sixth.
Carson Jones went six innings on the mound for the Blue Devils, striking out nine Hermiston batters.
Brixen Betzler and Will Kytola each had three hits for Wa-Hi, with Cohen Ocanez knocking in four RBI, while Keegan Weston drew four walks for the Blue Devils.
In the nightcap, Wa-Hi plated two quick runs in the first inning, added four in the third and ended the game early with eight in the fourth.
Jordan Zimmerman, Betzler and Hayden Lomeli each had two hits as the Blue Devils outhit the Bulldogs, 12-1.
Wa-Hi next hosts Richland for a single game on Tuesday at Murr Sports Park.
