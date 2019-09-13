Kennewick took the first set, 25-20, but the undefeated Wa-Hi Blue Devils bounced back to win the next three in a row, 25-14, 25-20 and 26-24, coming away with their third straight Mid-Columbia Conference volleyball match victory here on Thursday.
Hannah hair tallied 13 kills, three aces, seven digs and five blocks for the victorious Blue Devils (3-0 record), while teammate Monica Miller had 20 assists, eight digs and a block.
Wa-Hi also had Jade Ilaoa score score kills, Kaiya lynch served three aces, and Mya wood hustle after 11 digs.
“Tonight was a high intensity, fun match,” Blue Devils coach Tracy Rotert said. “We are still working on limiting our unforced errors, but I’m unbelievably proud of the battle and fight the girls showed.
“Kennewick had some big blocks, but we were able to use different hitters at different times to get the kills when needed,” Rotert said. “Every player worked hard and did great things.
“We all love this game and love to play hard fought battles like tonight.”
Wa-Hi will host its next match, with Pasco coming in on Tuesday night for an MCC bout starting at 7 p.m.