Walla Walla High's volleyball team hand Richland a 19-25, 25-22, 25-20, 25-18 Mid-Columbia Conference defeat in the Blue Devils' gym on Tuesday night, Oct. 5.
The win leaves Wa-Hi with a 7-1 record.
"We started slow in our first set, but came out strong in the second and stayed solid for the rest of the match," Blue Devils coach Christina Dove said. "Sets two through four were the most consistent we have played all season."
Jade Ilaoa recorded 15 kills, nine digs, one block and an ace for Wa-Hi, while Becky Merca dished 19 assists and had 10 digs and six kills.
Mya Wood picked up 26 digs and four aces, Kasey Wegner and five kills, one block and two digs, Emma McGuire recorded four kills and six digs, and Eden Glaus had two kills, two aces and eight digs.
"Jade (Ilaoa) led us hitting tonight and played solid as usual, but it was also fun to see some of the younger players step up," Dove said. "Sophomore middle hitter Kasey Wegner played great throughout the match and made really smart choices offensively.
"Our defense played hard tonight, and I give a lot of that credit to Mya Wood, she played aggressively on defense and at the service line," she said. "I felt like we got our mojo back tonight… the girls had a lot of fun but stayed confident and in control."
The Blue Devils next go to Hanford on Thursday.
