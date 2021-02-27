It took Walla Walla High's offense a half of football to shake off the rust of 16 months off the playing field, but the Blue Devil defense was stellar from the start at Southridge on Friday night.
The result: a 36-7 Mid-Columbia Conference victory for visiting Wa-Hi.
"Offensively, we have a lot of room to grow," Blue Devils coach Greg Lupfer said. "Normally, offenses mature quicker than defenses at the start of season, we definitely have to get better as an offense."
Lupfer said initially the worry was the defense not making tackles, as a short two-weeks of practice time was cut even shorter by a week of snow.
"We went into that game without having a live scrimmage, which is unheard of," he said. "We were extremely concerned about tackling, having no live tackling."
The Blue Devils practiced in the gym each evening, but the practice field conditions didn't allow for workouts there.
"It was definitely a concern of ours," Lupfer said of the unique practice conditions.
"Offensively, it got better,"he said. "Defensively, we played well start to finish, the defense was 100 percent."
Starting quarterback Ryan Martuscelli "did some great things" leading the Blue Devil offense.
Dash Sirmon occasionally rotated in for Martuscelli at QB in the first half, much like last season.
"Dash is a very good athlete," Lupfer said. "We want to make sure we take the opportunity to get the ball in Dash's hands."
Sirmon suffered a slight injury and didn't play in the second half.
On the ground, "Jake Humphrey had a great game," Lupfer said.
Leading the Wa-Hi defense were James Humphrey and Zac Widmer, he said.
"Our defense is super-fast," Lupfer said. "They play hard and they play with attitude. I'm super-excited about our defense."
And the Blue Devil special teams "was magnificent," he said, as Seamus Hall hit every extra point and field goal in the game.
"Now, we just have to play consistently," Lupfer said.
The lowlight of the game was Blue Devil penalties, he said.
"We made some stupid mistakes, had some penalties," Lupfer said. "Southridge scored after one of those penalties. I will not tolerate that, we have to get that cleared up.
"But overall, it was a great win — as they all are," he said. "I'm excited about this group, it's a great group of kids, I just love coaching here — love it!"
Wa-Hi next hosts Kamiakin at Martin Field on Friday night.
Teaser photo by Greg Lehman.