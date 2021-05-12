Walla Walla High's girls and boys opened the Mid-Columbia Conference basketball season with a pair of losses to Kamiakin on Tuesday, May 11.
The Blue Devil girls hosted the Braves, and lost 59-19.
Wa-Hi's boys played at Kamiakin and fell, 78-41.
The games were part of the start of the traditional winter sports schedules in Washington.
The Wa-Hi girls trailed 15-4 after the first quarter of the game, and Kamiakin only added to its lead the rest of the way.
Taryn Bohanan finished as the top Wa-Hi scorer with six points, while Cami Martin and Lauryn Bergevin each had four.
The Blue Devils are back on the court on Thursday, May 13, with the boys hosting Richland while the girls head to the Bombers' gym.
The season continues until June 16.