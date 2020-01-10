KENNEWICK — After turning away Hermiston 86-49 at home Friday, Walla Walla High School took its high octane offense into the Lions Den here Saturday in Mid-Columbia Conference boys basketball action.
The Blue Devils did their best to break a three-way log jam for second with Kennewick and Kamiakin. It wasn’t easy as Wa-Hi had to comeback from a seven-point halftime deficit, but the Blue Devils exploded for 48 second-half points to drop Kennewick into third with a 79-59 win. Wa-Hi and Kamiakin emerge from the weekend tied for second at 6-2.
The Blue Devils saw the MCC’s leading scorer, Ayoni Benavidez, go off over the first 16 minutes. Benavidez scored 10 in the first to spark the Lions to a 20-16 lead after one. Benavidez scored 11 in the second to propel the Lions to a 38-31 lead at intermission.
“We couldn’t settle in on offense in the first half,” Blue Devil coach Adam Berg said. “We didn’t cut off Benavidez’ driving lanes.”
The Blue Devils regrouped at the half. Dylan Ashbeck hit for nine points in the third, and Jacob Coram drained four triples as the Blue Devils went on a 25-11 run to wipe out the seven-point halftime deficit and take a 56-49 lead to the fourth.
“We played a lot better offense in the second half,” Berg added. “We went inside to Dylan and Miichael (Corina). We moved inside out and Jacob helped us by knocking down those outside shots.”
The offense continued to flow as Ashbeck scored eight in the fourth and Corina added 10 and the Blue Devils continued to pull away with a 23-10 fourth-quarter run to ice the 79-59 win.
Wa-Hi had an offensive week. 87 against Chiawana in a loss Tuesday, 86 Friday in a win over Hermiston, and 79 Saturday.
“We can play offense with anyone when we get it going,” Berg stated. “Tonight we got the inside out game going and scored 48 in the second half. We made the right reads and looked to make plays for others.”
Also impressive was the Blue Devil defense. Benavidez was held to six second-half points, but did finish with 27 for the game.
“We had to focus on Benavides,” Berg summarized. “We took away his driving lanes in the second half.”
Ashbeck led the Blue Devils with 22. Corina added 21, Coram, with those four third-quarter treys finished with 17. Dillon Wasser fired home 11, nine in the first half to help keep the Blue Devils close.
Hermiston had the Mid-Columbia Conference boys basketball game going its way for three minutes here Friday night. The Bulldogs hit their first five shots, including three from beyond the arc, and led 13-8 following Trent Pitney’s bucket with five minutes left in the first.
The Blue Devils went on a 14-3 run to end the quarter and Hermiston never recovered as Wa-Hi raced to an 86-49 win.
The Bulldogs had no answer for Ashbeck’s drives to the hoop. Ashbeck scored 11 in the first as the Blue Devils took a 22-16 lead after one.
Cornia took over in the second. Cornia scored eight points, Coram hit two treys, and Wa-Hi blitzed the Bulldogs 26-12 to take total control a 48-28 at the half.
“We set some different goals for this game,” Berg said. “We wanted to look at our defensive focus. We’ll look at the film and see how we did before Saturday’s game.”
Hermiston could not withstand the Blue Devil offensive attack. Cornia scored 11 in the third. Diego Jaques and Ashbeck each scored four and the Blue Devils were up 29, 69-40 heading to the fourth.
The Blue Devils got everybody involved in the fourth. Brandon Smith scored eight in the quarter to lead Wa-Hi to a 17-9 fourth period run and close out the 86-49 win.
Each Blue Devil scored. Cornia with 23 and Ashbeck with 18 led the way. Smith finished with 12 and Coram chipped in 10.
Chase Elliott’s 19 led the Bulldogs, but Wa-Hi out boarded the Bulldogs 41-19 and dished out 19 assists on 37 field goals.
“I told them it was a good job,” Berg added. “But the joy has to be short lived as we have a really good Kennewick team Saturday.
“However, it is really good to see everyone chip in,” Berg concluded. “Always good when everyone scores.”
The Blue Devils begin the second half of MCC play Tuesday when Pasco visits.
“We have to get redy for the second half of league play,” Berg added. “Pasco has been playing well and gave us a battle over there the first time around. We’ll have to be ready.”
Blue Devils 79, Lions 59
WA-HI (79) — Ashbeck 22, Wik, Cornia 21, Wasser 11, Jaques 5, Watson, Coram 17, Smith 3. Totals 30 11-16 79.
KENNEWICK (59) —, Benavidez 27, Chaves 7, Moses, Collier 10, Mayer 1, Mayovsky 12, Khapik, Childs 2, ,bai. McElroy, Bay. Mcelroy. Totals 22 7-11 59.
Wa-Hi 16 15 25 23 — 79
Kennewick 21 17 11 10 — 59
3-point goals — WW 8 (Coram 5), KeHS 8 (Benavidez 4). Total fouls — WW 11, KeHS 17. Fouled out — none. Technicals — KeHS (Collier).
Blue Devils 86, Bulldogs 49
HERMISTON (49) — Ruloph 5, Pitney 15, Lin, Elliott 19, Ramos-Barron 2, Landin, Moreno 2, Ramirez 6. Totals 21 1-4 49.
WA-HI (86) — Ashbeck 18, Wik 3, Cornia 23, Wasser 6, Jaques 8, Watson 4, Coram 10, Smith 12, Nielson 2. Totals 37 4-5 86.
Hermiston 16 12 12 9 — 49
Wa-Hi 22 26 21 17 — 86
3-point goals — Herm 8 (Elliott 3), WW 8 (Wasser 2, Coram 2, Smith 2). Total fouls — Herm 6, WW 7. Fouled out — none. Technicals — none. Rebounds — Herm 19 (Ruloph 6), WW 41 (Cornia 9) Turnovers — Herm 10, WW 11. Assists — Herm 10 (Ruloph 4), WW 19 (Ashbeck 5).