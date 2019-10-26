Jakob Humphrey broke loose on three first-quarter touchdown runs for Walla Walla High School, giving the Blue Devils a 21-0 lead over Pasco less than eight minutes into their Mid-Columbia Conference football matchup here at Borleske Stadium on Friday night.
Humphrey went on to rush for 216 yards on 28 carries, but the play of the game might very well have been a pivotal defensive turnover forced by Wa-Hi linebacker Omar Cruz midway through the fourth quarter.
The Wa-Hi lead down to 28-21, with Pasco attacking from its own 28-yard and just over six minutes left in the game, Cruz ripped the ball from Bulldogs quarterback Armani Reyes and took it to the 2 — setting up Blue Devil quarterback Ryan Martuscelli for a short sneak across the goal line off the next snap.
The Blue Devils came away with a 35-21 victory that, despite a big early lead they never relinquished, was never a sure thing.
“It was probably one of the most frustrating wins I’ve ever been a part of, really, to be honest with you,” said Greg Lupfer in his first season as Blue Devils head coach, with almost 25 years experience as an assistant. “If we just continue to execute, the game’s never even close. We didn’t do that.”
The Blue Devils (4-4 record) came out dominating Pasco, with Humphrey leading the way.
Three of the first four Wa-Hi possessions were brief, ending on Humphrey scoring break aways of eight, 26 and then 58 yards.
The game was less than eight minutes old, and Humphrey had already rushed for 115 yards on seven carries.
“You know what’s funny? On two of his touchdowns, we ran the wrong play,” Lupfer said. “I think we went the wrong way, but he is so dynamic with the football in his hands that all he needs is a crease. You give him a crease, you get in somebody’s way, and (Humphrey’s) got a chance to take it to the house.”
Meanwhile, the first four Pasco drives amassed 21 yards of total offense.
But after taking the 21-0 lead with four minutes left in the first quarter, the Wa-Hi offense began to sputter.
The next six Wa-Hi possessions resulted in punts, and Pasco chipped away at the lead with Desmian Licon making it a 21-14 game at the start of the third quarter when he took a short pass 80 yards to pay dirt.
Wa-Hi finally stopped its scoring drought, upping its lead to 28-14 at the end of the third quarter with Dylan Ashbeck catching a 15-yard TD pass from Martuscelli, but momentum remained with Pasco.
The very next Bulldog drive at the start of the fourth quarter resulted in a touchdown that cut the Wa-Hi lead down to 28-21, and when the Blue Devils tried to keep their ensuing possession alive with a bid on fourth down, measuring chains awarded the ball back to Pasco.
Three plays later at the Pasco 28 with 6:34 on the clock, however, a charging Cruz grabbed the ball from the Bulldog quarterback and nearly took it all the way back.
Martuscelli applied the finishing touch, and the Blue Devils prevailed.
“That was amazing,” Lupfer said of the Cruz play. “We knew they were going to have a hard time blocking us up front just because we’ve got Omar, we’ve got Cole (Schmidt), we’ve got Jackson (Owen). And now with us running a 3-4 type of defense, we’ve got Jake (Humphrey) off the edge. So we knew they were going to have problems blocking us, but that play Omar made was the turning point of the football game. There is no doubt about it. Big time play.”
The Blue Devils had lost their previous two games — three all together this season — despite leading in the second half each time.
Wa-Hi last managed a winning season in 2013.
Lupfer feels the solution might go beyond the X’s and O’s.
“For a couple of weeks now, I’ve been trying to figure out why we can’t finish when we have the lead or its a tied game or whatever it is,” Lupfer said. “Tonight at halftime, it hit me. We don’t know how to win yet.
“That might sound derogatory, but whatever it might sound like, it’s the truth,” Lupfer said. “After a while, you just kind of accept losing. But when you get it the part where, ‘Oh my, we’re winning a football game. Now how do we finish?’ That’s the thing that we have to learn as a football team.
“We won tonight, and I’m not taking anything away from that because the wins come few and far between,” Lupfer said. “They’re tough to accomplish. Even though we made a ton of mistakes, we still came out and we still fought. We never quit, and that’s the identity of this football team.
“We’re competitive, and we don’t quit.”
In winning their last MCC matchup of the season Friday, the Blue Devils finished .500 in conference play — Wa-Hi’s first non-losing record since 2014.
The 2019 Blue Devils will wrap up their season with non-league games the next two weeks, starting with Wenatchee (of the Big 9 Conference) here at Borleske this coming Friday.
Wa-Hi will then square off against a Greater Spokane League team the following weekend as part of a postseason crossover with the rest of the MCC.
“(With the) coaching staff before this season started I said we have to find a way to win four games,” Lupfer said. “If I would have truly known these kids at the time, I would have said we have to find a way to win six. I didn’t know what we had really, athletically or from a competitive standpoint.
“We found a way to win four games, but we could also have six wins under our belt,” Lupfer said. “I’m never satisfied. I’m just going to be honest. I’m always going to think about what if we did this, what if we did that.
“But I’m proud of them,” Lupfer said. “I love these kids. I was extremely hard on some of them tonight, and I hate that part of it. But it’s like I told them, ‘I’m hard on you because I love you and I want you to succeed.’ That’s the thing. Hopefully they’ll forgive me.”