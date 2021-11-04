Walla Walla High's volleyball team won a District 8 3A tournament match over Ridgeline in the Blue Devils' gym on Thursday, Nov. 4.
Scores were 25-16, 25-20, 25-19.
No further details from the match were available at presstime.
The victory moves Wa-Hi into a second-round matchup with Mount Spokane, a three-set victor over Hermiston on Thursday, at 1 p.m. on Saturday in the Blue Devils' gym.
