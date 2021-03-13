HERMISTON — Walla Walla High football coach Greg Lupfer couldn't have been much happier with his Blue Devil team than he was after a 48-0 Mid-Columbia Conference victory over Hermiston on Friday, March 12.
"It was a great, great game for us," Lupfer said. "We played a really, really good game in all aspects of the game — offense, defense and special teams."
Wa-Hi put 20 points on the scoreboard by the end of the first quarter, was up 27-0 at halftime.
The Blue Devils made it 48-0 by the end of the third quarter, and the game went to a running clock for the rest of it.
"Offensively it was, since I've been here, not only the best coaching job we've done but the best execution," Lupfer said.
Jake Humphrey piled up 183 yards rushing for the Blue Devils, while Aaren Lindsey hauled in "two great touchdown catches," he said.
Wa-Hi's defense racked up six takeaways, interception four Hermiston passes and forced two fumbles.
"That says a lot right there about our defense," Lupfer said. "Defensively, we played really well, too."
And Wa-Hi's kickoff coverage also garnered praise from their coach.
"Our special teams were just amazing," Lupfer said. "Our kickoff coverage was great. Seamus Hall, our kicker, did a great job on kickoffs, right to the goal line every time."
As for Hermiston, "They're extremely tough, a very physical, tough team," he said. "They have really good offensive and defensive lines.
"Our guys just stepped up to the challenge and played really good football.
"I'm so happy with it," he said. "Now we have to put this one to bed, and move on to next opponent and get ready for that."
Next will be a game at Chiawana for Wa-Hi on Friday night, March 19.
Teaser photo by Greg Lehman.