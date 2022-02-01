Walla Walla High School's girls basketball team hung with favored Chiawana for much of its Mid-Columbia Conference game on Tuesday night, Feb. 1, in the Wa-Hi gym, but came out on the short end of a 55-34 final count.
Six-foot-2 freshman Malia Ruud scored a game-high 18 points as the Riverhawks improved to 10-3 in league and 13-4 overall.
Lauryn Bergevin scored 12 points for Wa-Hi (1-12, 2-15) and Carly Martin was close behind with 11.
Martin scored eight of her points in the first quarter including two 3-point field goals.
Wa-Hi was up 11-10 at the end of one.
A'niyah Heavens led a 19-8 Chiawana surge in the second quarter with seven points and the visitors took a 10-point lead into halftime, 29-19.
Ruud tallied seven points in the third quarter and the Riverhawks limited the Blue Devils to three field goals — treys by Martin and Talia Billingsley, and a deuce by Bergevin — while inching their lead to 13, 40-27, heading into the fourth quarter.
Kaia Foster — held scoreless in the first half — produced six points in the final period to lead Chiawana.
Wa-Hi managed just seven points in the fourth quarter — five of which came from Bergevin.
The Blue Devils host Hermiston Saturday in their final regular-season home game.
