SPOKANE — Walla Walla High’s volleyball team lost a hard-fought volleyball match to University in the first round of the 4A Greater Spokane League-Mid-Columbia Conference tournament, 3-1, here on Tuesday.
The Titans overcame the Blue Devils’ 25-20 victory in the opening set to win the next three, 25-15, 25-22, 25-17.
The loss puts the No. 6-seeded Blue Devils (12-3) into a home loser-out match against No. 7 Gonzaga Prep at 1 p.m. on Saturday.
No. 3 University moves into a Saturday matchup at No. 2 Richland, which defeated Gonzaga Prep, 3-2, on Tuesday.
Hannah Hair smacked 16 kills, had six blocks and six digs for Wa-Hi.
Monica Miller dished out 30 assists to her Blue Devil teammates, Emma McGuire pulled out 27 digs, and Mya Wood recorded 14 digs.
“Tonight, our defense did a great job,” Wa-Hi coach Tracy Rotert said. “We had a strong block, and our back line was getting so many balls up. There were some incredible rallies, with multiple pancakes, that is so much fun to be a part of.
“Unfortunately, U-High also had great defense and they were able to get a lot of our swings up,” she said. “We weren’t able to find the court enough to get a win, but it was a hard-fought match where we can still hold our heads high.”