PASCO — The top-ranked Chiawana Riverhawks edged visiting Walla Walla High's slowpitch softball team, 19-18, in their Mid-Columbia Conference doubleheader here on Tuesday, Sept. 28.
The home team then won the nightcap of the twin bill, 16-1.
In the opener, the Blue Devils held an 18-15 lead in the seventh inning, when Chiawana's Marisa Valdez followed a Riverhawks single and two Wa-Hi errors with a walkoff grand slam.
The Blue Devils' offensive was led by Clarabelle Hall, who had five hits, including a three-run home run, and five RBI on the day.
Raquel Justice added a two-run home run and totaled three hits and four RBI in the doubleheader.
Wa-Hi, now 2-4 overall and 0-2 in MCC play, next hosts Moses Lake at 3 p.m. on Thursday, while the Riverhawks improve to 8-0 and 4-0.
