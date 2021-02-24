PASCO — Walla Walla High dropped its season-opening Mid-Columbia Conference volleyball against Chiawana here on Tuesday night, 25-19, 25-19, 25-20.
"It’s always tough to lose in three, but overall it was a decent first match," Blue Devils coach Christina Dove said. "We saw exciting potential from some of our younger players and came home with some specific areas to improve on. We passed well as a team, but struggled to terminate on offense.
"It’s exciting to finally see our girls compete again!"
Stat leaders for Wa-Hi included Sydney McCauley with five kills, Kylie Poirier with four kills, Emma McGuire with five stuff blocks, and Makenzie Mosher with four stuff blocks.
Mya Wood picked up 12 digs for the Blue Devils, while Eden Glaus had 11 digs, and Becky Mercia dished out 17 assists.
Wa-Hi next hosts Hanford at 7 p.m. on Thursday.