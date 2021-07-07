Four Walla Walla High School basketball players — one girl and three boys — were recently named to the 2021 Mid-Columbia Conference all-league teams.

Sophomore Lauryn Bergevin was one of five girls named to the honorable-mention squad.

Seniors Michael Cornia and Jacob Coram, along with junior Diego Jaques, were Wa-Hi's boys honorees. Cornia was named to both the first team and all-defensive team while Coram and Jaques were acclaimed as second-team choices.

Bergevin was seventh in the MCC in scoring. She averaged 14.5 points per game.

Cornia was third in MCC boys scoring with a 20.4 ppg average. Jaques was 11th (13.8) and Coram, who plans to attend Whitworth University, scored at a 10 points per game clip.

The Wa-Hi boys finished second in both the MCC regular-season standings and league tournament.

Mid-Columbia Conference All-Stars

Girls

First team — Kyle Fox, Richland; Jayda Clark, Richland; Delaney Pink, Chiawana; Madi Gebers, Kennewick; Mya Groce, Pasco.

Second team — Taija Mackey, Pasco; Regan Clark, Kamiakin; Iliana Moran, Hanford; Nicole Thomas, Kamiakin; Jayden Ray, Hermiston.

Honorable mention — TaLeya Maiden, Pasco; Nicole Wertenberger, Kamiakin; Avery Fiander, Kennewick; Lauryn Bergevin, Wa-Hi; Nadine French, Southridge.

Defensive team — Nikole Thomas, Kamiakin; Kylee Fox, Richland; Brooke Thomas, Chiawana; Madi Gebers, Kennewick; Mya Groce, Pasco.

Player of the Year — Kylee Fox, Richland.

Defensive Player of the Year — Nikole Thomas, Kamiakin.

Coach of the Year — Lane Schumacher, Kamiakin.

Boys

First team — Tyler Bilodeau, Kamiakin; Kobe Young, Chiawana; Michael Cornia, Wa-Hi; Messiah Jones, Kamiakin; Trey Arland, Kamiakin.

Second team — Josh Woodard, Richland; Diego Jaques, Wa-Hi; Tyson Caufield, Richland; Daniel Dickinson, Kennewick; Jacob Coram, Wa-Hi.

Honorable mention — Twazae Gladney, Richland; Hudson Shupe, Hanford; Kaden Bradshaw, Richland; Kade Smith, Chiawana; Ayden Knapik, Kennewick.

Defensive team — Trey Arland, Kamiakin; Ben Fewel, Richland; Messiah Jones, Kamiakin; Kobe Young, Chiawana; Michael Cornia, Wa-Hi.

Player of the Year — Tyler Bilodeau, Kamiakin.

Defensive Player of the Year — Trey Arland, Kamiakin.

Coach of the Year — Brian McNeely, Kamiakin.