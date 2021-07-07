Four Walla Walla High School basketball players — one girl and three boys — were recently named to the 2021 Mid-Columbia Conference all-league teams.
Sophomore Lauryn Bergevin was one of five girls named to the honorable-mention squad.
Seniors Michael Cornia and Jacob Coram, along with junior Diego Jaques, were Wa-Hi's boys honorees. Cornia was named to both the first team and all-defensive team while Coram and Jaques were acclaimed as second-team choices.
Bergevin was seventh in the MCC in scoring. She averaged 14.5 points per game.
Cornia was third in MCC boys scoring with a 20.4 ppg average. Jaques was 11th (13.8) and Coram, who plans to attend Whitworth University, scored at a 10 points per game clip.
The Wa-Hi boys finished second in both the MCC regular-season standings and league tournament.
Mid-Columbia Conference All-Stars
Girls
First team — Kyle Fox, Richland; Jayda Clark, Richland; Delaney Pink, Chiawana; Madi Gebers, Kennewick; Mya Groce, Pasco.
Second team — Taija Mackey, Pasco; Regan Clark, Kamiakin; Iliana Moran, Hanford; Nicole Thomas, Kamiakin; Jayden Ray, Hermiston.
Honorable mention — TaLeya Maiden, Pasco; Nicole Wertenberger, Kamiakin; Avery Fiander, Kennewick; Lauryn Bergevin, Wa-Hi; Nadine French, Southridge.
Defensive team — Nikole Thomas, Kamiakin; Kylee Fox, Richland; Brooke Thomas, Chiawana; Madi Gebers, Kennewick; Mya Groce, Pasco.
Player of the Year — Kylee Fox, Richland.
Defensive Player of the Year — Nikole Thomas, Kamiakin.
Coach of the Year — Lane Schumacher, Kamiakin.
Boys
First team — Tyler Bilodeau, Kamiakin; Kobe Young, Chiawana; Michael Cornia, Wa-Hi; Messiah Jones, Kamiakin; Trey Arland, Kamiakin.
Second team — Josh Woodard, Richland; Diego Jaques, Wa-Hi; Tyson Caufield, Richland; Daniel Dickinson, Kennewick; Jacob Coram, Wa-Hi.
Honorable mention — Twazae Gladney, Richland; Hudson Shupe, Hanford; Kaden Bradshaw, Richland; Kade Smith, Chiawana; Ayden Knapik, Kennewick.
Defensive team — Trey Arland, Kamiakin; Ben Fewel, Richland; Messiah Jones, Kamiakin; Kobe Young, Chiawana; Michael Cornia, Wa-Hi.
Player of the Year — Tyler Bilodeau, Kamiakin.
Defensive Player of the Year — Trey Arland, Kamiakin.
Coach of the Year — Brian McNeely, Kamiakin.