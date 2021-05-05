Walla Walla High's baseball team wrapped up the regular season with a 9-2 victory over Southridge at Murr Field on Tuesday, May 4.
The victory gives the Blue Devils the second seed going into the Mid-Columbia Conference (MCC) tournament starting Friday. They'll host the tournament opener against Kennewick at 4 p.m. on Friday at Murr.
Wa-Hi is on a seven-game winning streak, and the Blue Devils have won eight of nine games. They finish the regular season 11-3.
The Suns and Blue Devils were in a 1-1 tie in the third inning, when Wa-Hi's bats came alive for six runs to take the lead for good.
Casey Swanson, Keegan Weston and Andrew Hall all walked to load the bases with no outs in the third.
Ian Kopf drove in two runs with a base hit, and Will Kytola again loaded the bases with a single.
Joe Terry and Zeke Palomo both drew bases-loaded walks, scoring two more runs.
Ryan Martuscelli drove in the sixth run of the inning with a sac fly.
Andrew Hall was the winning pitcher for the Blue Devils, going five innings and giving up only one run.
Kytola pitched the final two innings in the victory.
Kopf and Martuscelli each drove in three runs in the victory.
"That big inning in the third was great to see," Wa-Hi coach Keith Gradwohl said. "We put together some good at bats and drew some timely walks, showing outstanding patience at the plate.
"Ian (Kopf) had a good day, hitting the ball hard in all four at bats," he said.
"Seven (wins) in a row in this tough league is something to be proud of! We like our guys and look forward to the MCC tourney this weekend."
Gradwohl was presented with a plaque celebrating his 41 years of coaching in the Walla Walla Public Schools before the game by former Blue Devil standouts Moe Handcox, Jr., and Eric O'Flaherty.
In Friday's other MCC tournament semifinal, No. 1 seed Richland hosts No. 4 Kamiakin.
The winners will play for the MCC championship at 11 a.m. on Saturday at the highest seed's field.