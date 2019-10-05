RICHLAND — Dylan Ashbeck led Walla Walla High School’s football team with a show-stealing performance here on Friday night when Richland was supposed to be celebrating its homecoming.
The 6-foot-1, 200-pound Wa-Hi senior was all over Fran Rish Stadium, catching 13 passes for 196 yards and four touchdowns. And on defense, it was a second-quarter Ashbeck interception that led to the Blue Devils going on top for good.
But though the Blue Devils came out blazing for the first three quarters, they somehow found the fuel to make a defiant stand in the closing two minutes and wrap up a memorable 35-28 Mid-Columbia Conference victory that was perhaps their most satisfying win yet this season.
Until Friday night, Wa-Hi (3-2 record) had come to expect little to go right when up against Richland — a scores of lopsided losses the last four years averaging out to around 42-13.
“That’s what I’m hearing,” a surprised Blue Devils first-year head coach Greg Lupfer said amidst continued congratulations from excited Wa-Hi fans. “I guess it’s been since 2014 since we (last) beat Richland.
“But sometimes when you really don’t know situations like this, and rivalries like this, you don’t put too much on the game,” Lupfer said. “We try to approach each week the same way, whether it’s Richland or it’s Chiawana. It makes no difference. We’re going to go play the same way every Friday night, and these kids did a heck of a job.”
A week after handing Hermiston a 14-3 loss at its homecoming, the Blue Devils crashed the party here.
Ashbeck turned out to be unstoppable, and several teammates followed suit.
Wa-Hi running back Jacob Humphrey, a week after falling only two yards short of his third 100-yard game of the season, made up for it (and then some) with 112 on only 16 carries here.
Blue Devil quarterback Ryan Martuscelli ended up throwing for five touchdowns on 18-of-26 passing for 252 yards without an interception.
Perhaps most importantly, the Blue Devils completed their second straight game without a turnover. Wa-Hi instead had to be more concerned about wearing out kicker Seamus Hall, but he converted all five extra-point attempts.
Meanwhile, Richland was so busy trying to solve the Ashbeck quandary that Martuscelli found Anthony Parish on three receptions for 23 yards and a touchdown. He also hit Hunter Polley on a big 27-yard completion.
The 15-yard scoring pass to Parish with 7:28 left in the game gave Wa-Hi a two-touchdown lead at 35-21, and it turned out to be the difference.
“We knew they couldn’t cover Dylan,” Lupfer said. “We made a little adjustment, got Dylan matched up one-on-one. They tried to double Dylan, and that opened up the other side of the field.”
Having crashed homecomings on the road the last two weeks, Wa-Hi looks to avoid any disappointment at its own annual celebration this coming Friday when the Blue Devils host Kamiakin at Borleske Stadium with the kickoff at 7 p.m.
Kamiakin had the highest rated offense in the MCC after the first four weeks, averaging 451.5 yards per game, and then pounded Pasco in its 43-25 win Friday.
“That’s probably the biggest concern of mine,” Lupfer said. “That our heads aren’t focused on the game Friday night. It’s more focused on the activities of homecoming.
“I want our guys to enjoy the homecoming part of it,” Lupfer said. “It’s part of your high school experience, but we also have to understand we have a game to play on Friday versus Kamiakin. We need to make sure we’re ready to go, or they will come out a score a ton of points on us.”
Blue Devil fans who came out here to Fran Rish Stadium on Friday night could very well have expected such from Richland, especially when the Bombers jumped ahead with a 61-yard scoring pass on third down-and-11 barely two minutes into the game.
But the Blue Devils answered in similar fashion less than two minutes later on fourth-and goal from the Richland 3, with Ashbeck making in the first of his four scoring receptions to cap a six-play 75-yard drive.
Humphrey had gotten the ball rolling with a 40-yard run on the first snap, and then Martuscelli hit Polley for 27 yards inside the Richland 10.
After each side had taken its turn scoring in the next round of offensive drives, Ashbeck turned the tables with his pivotal interception.
Ashbeck had just caught a 33-yard heave from Martuscelli to tie things up at 14-14 less than a minute into the second quarter when he snatched a Bomber pass to the Wa-Hi 8.
Martuscelli would soon hook up once again with Ashbeck from the Bomber 32 for a 21-14 Wa-Hi lead on the heels of an 11-play, 92-yard storm across the field.
Richland spent the rest of the night in pursuit.
“Prior games, I don’t think we utilized him enough in man-to-man situations,” Lupfer said. “When you put him to the single-receiver side, you know right off the bat that he’s going to be in a one-on-one situation with the (cornerback). We saw it. We got the matchups just like we needed. And he’s a heck of a player. Ryan delivered the ball, and (Dylan) made some unbelievable catches. It’s amazing.”
A Parish interception at the Wa-Hi 5 with 39 seconds left in the first half helped the Blue Devils stay on top at intermission, and they sought about adding some distance at the start of the third quarter.
The first Blue Devil drive of the second half went 73 yards on eight plays, capped by Ashbeck making his fourth TD reception on a throw from Martuscelli at the Richland 13 for a 28-14 Wa-Hi lead.
But instead of letting Wa-Hi pull away, Richland rallied for a thrilling finish.
The two sides ate up time as they again took turns going on long scoring drives, Parish catching his TD pass to make it a 35-21 game with less than eight minutes left to go.
Richland eventually pulled to within 35-28, but with just 1:37 on the clock.
However the Blue Devils failed to survive the ensuing onside kick, and Richland took possession at the 50 with 1:31 to go.
The Blue Devils had already experienced a similar exchange here at Fran Rish Stadium against Hanford back on Sept. 13, when a late Falcons TD left Wa-Hi with a 28-25 loss.
Not this time.
“People that think that don’t understand these kids,” Lupfer said. “That’s the bottom line. Both coaching staffs, offense and defense, did a heck of a job putting together and formulating a game plan. And our kids, for the most part from what I could tell, executed it. It’s an exciting deal.”
The Blue Devil defense forced an incompletion, made back-to-back hits behind the line of scrimmage, and then finished off Richland with another errant throw on fourth-and-24.
Blue Devils 35, Bombers 28
Walla Walla71477—35
Richland14077—28
RICH — Davis-Copeland 61 pass from Westover (Weissenfels kick).
WW — D. Ashbeck 3 pass from Martuscelli (Hall kick).
RICH — Steward 5 run (Weissenfels kick).
WW — D. Ashbeck 33 pass from Martuscelli (Hall kick).
WW — D. Ashbeck 32 pass from Martuscelli (Hall kick).
WW — D. Ashbeck 13 pass from Martuscelli (Hall kick).
RICH — Fewel 6 pass from Westover (Weissenfels kick).
WW — Parish 15 pass from Martuscelli (Hall kick).
RICH — Sinclair 3 pass from Westover (Weissenfels kick).
Walla WallaRichland
First downs2317
Rushes-yards32-13230-82
Passing yards252241
Passes (att-comp-int)26-18-039-19-2
Punts-yards3-961-30
Fumbles-lost1-11-1
Penalties-yards12-10510-113
Individual statistics
RUSHING — WW: Humphrey 16-112, Moore 5-19, Martuscelli 7-5, D. Ashbeck 1-3. RICH: Steward 13-55, Davis-Copeland 13-45, Stanfield 1-5, Fewel 1-(-9), Westover 2-(-14).
PASSING — WW: Martuscelli 18-26-252-5-0. RICH: Westover 19-39-241-3-2.
RECEIVING — WW: D. Ashbeck 13-196, Parish 3-23, Polley 1-27, Humphrey 1-6. RICH: Fewel 5-81, Davis-Copeland 5-73, Roxburgh 4-48, Palm 2-18, Robinson 2-18, Sinclair 1-3.