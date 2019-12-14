After a successful girls season that saw multiple Walla Walla High School Blue Devils travel to the state championship, coach Nancy Rose has the boys starting at a torrid pace, as the Blue Devils hosted a six-way dual meet with the other MCC teams and won four of their five duals, settling for a draw with Richland.
The top three relays and top five individuals scored points for their schools, and Wa-Hi showed out with excellent relays.
Rose was more than pleased with the results of the meet, as well as the character of her athletes.
“Wa-Hi swam really well today,” she said. “The athletes continue to drop time. It was great to see them encourage one another at the meet today and show sportsmanship to the visiting schools.”
Their 200 medley relay teams beat three of five competitors with a top time of 1:53.97, but the stars of the show were the freestyle relays, as the 200 freestyle relay A squad (Collin Gabriel, Jackson Owen, Luke Bona, and Luke Matlock) destroyed all comers with a time of 1:38.34, while the 400 freestyle A squad (Luke Matlock, Zach Juhnke, Oskar Erikson, and Collin Gabriel) fell short of Hanford, but thrashed everyone else with a time of 3:40.40.
Meanwhile, Matlock beat all comers in the 50 freestyle (24.30) and 100 butterfly (1:00.88) in the individual events.
Brennan Creason took the 100 breaststroke (1:12.58) against all five, as well.
Collin Gabriel, Zach Juhnke, and Anthony McKeirnan also scored first-place points in individual events in the 100 freestyle (52.68), 200 freestyle (2:01.57), and 500 freestyle (6:07.76), respectively.
This Saturday will see a redux of the event, as the MCC will once again gather at Whitman’s Harvey Pool for a 6-way dual meet.
The Blue Devils look for more strong performances.
On Saturday, Bona was second in both the 50 Freestyle (24.76) and the 100 Freestyle (53.90) against all teams except for third place against Richland in the 50 Freestyle and third place against Hanford in the 100 Freestyle.
Freshman Oskar Erikson was second in the 100 Breaststroke (1:13.54) in all five duals.
Junior Samuel Tacheny finished second in the 100 Backstroke (1:08.01) against Chiawana, Hermiston and Pasco, third against Richland and 4th vs. Hanford. He placed second in the 200 IM (2:26.55) against Chiawana, Hermiston and Pasco, fourth against Hanford, and fifth against Richland.
Junior Grady Lemma was second in the 100 Butterfly (1:12.98) against Hermiston and Pasco, third against Chiawana and Hanford and fourth against Richland. He was also third in the 100 Breaststroke (1:14.30) in all of the duals except for fourth against Hanford.
Junior Oliver Telander was second in the 500 Freestyle (6:22.86) against Chiawana, Hermiston and Pasco, fourth against Hanford and fifth against Richland. He was third in the 100 Backstroke (1:13.72) against Chiawana, Hermiston and Pasco, and fifth against Hanford and Richland.
McKeirnan was third in the 500 Freestyle (6:38.61) against Chiawana and Pasco, was fourth against Hermiston and fifth against Hanford. He placed fourth in the 200 IM (2:37.05) against Hermiston, fourth against Chiawana and Pasco, and fifth against Hanford.
Senior Jackson Owen was thir in the 50 Freestyle (25.86) against Chiawana and Pasco, fourth against Hanford and Hermiston, and fifth against Richland. He was third in the 100 Freestyle (1:00.19) against Chiawana, and fourth against Hanford and Hermiston.
Senior Ethan Haugen was third in the 200 Freestyle (2:18.65) against Hermiston, Chiawana and Pasco, and was fifth against Hanford.
In addition to these thirteen athletes who scored points in individual events, Joel Redman also qualified for Districts in the 100 Backstroke (1:13.95).