PASCO — Chiawana's size and speed caught up to the Walla Walla High Blue Devils at Edgar Brown Stadium on Friday night, March 19, in a 35-7 loss to the Riverhawks.
"You go in to play a team like Chiawana, with 200, 300 players, and our guys are playing both ways," Wa-Hi coach Greg Lupfer said. "They keep their guys fresh, and we don't have the ability to do that. After awhile it wears you down."
Chiawana used big passing plays to jump out to a 21-0 halftime lead.
After the break, the Blue Devils put together a scoring drive on their first possession of the third quarter, culminating with quarterback Ryan Martuscelli hitting Ethan Zehner for a five-yard touchdown completion.
"We just came out and executed," Lupfer said. "There were no secrets, no trick plays, we just executed what our game plan was and drove it down the field and scored."
But the Riverhawks responded by taking the kickoff to the Blue Devil 30, and then scored their fourth touchdown.
"That was pretty much it," Lupfer said of Chiawana's answer to Wa-Hi score. "Our guys were tired.
"Chiawana does some unconventional stuff on defense, and cause everybody they play problems," he said.
The Blue Devil defense shut down the Riverhawks' running game, Lupfer said, but three big pass plays led to Chiawana touchdowns.
"We played really, really well on defense," he said. "They couldn't run the ball against us. Twenty-one of their points were on big pass plays. They've got big, super-fast receivers. They just got behind our corners and made big plays.
"Our kids played hard start to finish," Lupfer said. "We fought the whole game. Our kids were relentless, we continued to play hard.
"The score doesn't show it, but I'm proud of these kids and how they play."
Wa-Hi, now 2-2 on the season, host Hanford in the season finale at Martin Field on Tuesday, March 30, at 7 p.m.
Teaser photo by Greg Lehman.