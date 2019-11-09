SPOKANE — The 2019 Walla Walla High School football team had consistently put on hard-fought and well-played games each and every week until it all came to a rather disappointing end here on Friday night with Central Valley, of the Greater Spokane League, routing the Blue Devils for a 40-7 victory in their postseason crossover matchup.
Walla Walla finished with a 5-5 record, Wa-Hi’s first non-losing year since the 2014 team also went .500.
“We just weren’t the same team that played the prior nine weeks,” Blue Devils coach Greg Lupfer said. “I take my hat off to CV. We were out-coached, and got out-played.”
Wa-Hi trailed 40-0 before avoiding the shutout with Jakob Humphrey getting them on the scoreboard late on his 32-yard run to the end zone.
The Blue Devil defense was the latest victim of Chad Carlson, a senior running back here at Central Valley, who scored two touchdowns while chewing up 206 yards on 24 carries.
Carlson had four TDs here the previous week, with 182 yards rushing on only 13 carries, in a 51-0 demolition of University.
A safety between second-quarter Central Valley TDs put Wa-Hi in a 19-0 hole at halftime, and then the Bears put the game out of reach.
“I was mostly disappointed with our first-half effort,” Lupfer said. “We just didn’t have it tonight, and ultimately, that falls on my shoulders. I didn’t do a detailed enough job to put us in position to win.
“These boys have no reason to hang their heads,” Lupfer said. “Like I’ve said before, these are great young men, and I’m proud to be their head coach.”
The Mid-Columbia Conference suffered many other casualties from season-ending crossovers this week.
Lewis and Clark destroyed Southridge 40-0 on Thursday, the same night Ferris pounded Pasco 38-20.
Friday saw Gonzaga Prep pummel Hanford 50-36, while Mount Spokane crushed Kamiakin 49-20.
Central Valley joined in the onslaught.
“We didn’t play well tonight, but that is an extremely good football team,” Lupfer said. “You can see, with the scores tonight, that the GSL has some very talented programs.”
Humphrey finished Friday’s game with 106 yards rushing, thanks in large part to his late scoring run, hitting triple digits for the sixth time this season — and he had 98 in the win at Hermiston back on Sept. 27.
The sophomore transfer from Twin Falls, Idaho, wrapped up the year with 1,044 yards, the most by a Blue Devil since 2016 quarterback Mitch Lesmeister scrambled for 1,261.
Humphrey was one of several upcoming stars Wa-Hi had this season, with only eight seniors on the roster.
Friday’s loss set Wa-Hi to work preparing for next year.
“We must have a great offseason in the weight room to get bigger, faster and stronger,” Lupfer said. “We will have the weight room open at 6 a.m. and at 3:30 p.m., Monday through Thursday to make sure we improve our strength.
“We need the juniors and sophomores to step up and take the leadership roles now,” Lupfer said. “That will be vital for our success.”