RICHLAND — Walla Walla High’s track and field teams had three athletes win two events at the Mid-Columbia Basin championships at Fran Rish Stadium here on Thursday, May 6.
Dash Sirmon had a personal record of 197 feet, 11 inches, to win the boys javelin event, and had a PR in the pole vault to win at 13 feet even.
Ella Nelson won the girls 800 meters in 2:18.02, as well as the 1,600 in 4:55.62, a season-best.
Eliana Coburn won the 100-meter hurdles in 15.45, and took the 300 hurdles in 47.51.
Richland won the girls team title with 123.5 points, with Wa-Hi second at 110.
Chiawana took the boys team championship with 130.5, followed by Kamiakin 109.5 and the Blue Devils third at 97.25.
“It was another great day for Wa-Hi track and field,” Blue Devil coach Eric Hisaw said. “Although the team scores don’t truly indicate it, as the boys were third and the girls were second, our kids once again were fantastic.
“This meet is always interesting, as some teams put kids in as many events as possible to try to win, where we try really hard to let kids pick their best events to have the opportunity to have lifetime bests at the last meet of the year,” he said. “We go all in on ‘team’ during the league meets and then go ‘all kids’ at the championships. I’m just so excited for our kids as we had so many in the top eight places!
“We were not without some great marks, though! We had Ella Nelson, Eliana Coburn and Dash Sirmon all win two championships,” Hisaw said. “I can’t say enough about these three. To win a title is always something special, and to win two is wonderful. They handled themselves very well and were the true class of their respective fields, and it was exciting to watch them be at their best today!”
Coburn’s Blue Devil girls teammates Alexis Nielsen placed third in the 100 hurdles with a PR of 17.16 and Talia Billinglsey fourth in 17.41, and Billingsley PR’d in 49.35 to take third in the 300 hurdles.
Wa-Hi’s Taryn Bohanan finished second in the girls javelin at 133 feet, and also was second in the high jump at 5-03.
Sariah Hepworth finished third in the girls 800 in 2:27.07.
Madeline Jacobson placed third in the triple jump at 33-10.75.
Sirmon’s Blue Devil boys teammate Michael Cornia came in second with a javelin throw of 166-02.
Brody Hartley turned in a personal-best time of 4:23.82 to place second in the 1,600 meters, and also PR’d in the 3,200 in 9:28.41 to take second.
Wa-Hi’s Braden Hisaw placed third in the boys 800 meters in 2:02.54.
The Blue Devils boys 4x400 relay of Brady Kinney, Cyrus Wearstler, Grady Lemma and Braden Hisaw finished third in 3:32.54.
Wa-Hi’s girls 4x400 relay of Ava Nelson, Hepworth, Billingsley and Ella Nelson finished second in 4:08.40.
“Sariah Hepworth, Brody Hartley, Braden Hisaw, Peter Prudente and Carly Martin, just like they’ve been all year, were equally impressive!” coach Hisaw said. “They just kept battling and never gave an inch. They both showed toughness and grit and such a competitive desire in their races, placing in the top three-to-four in some loaded distance events.
“In the field events, we also had some great performances, too,” he said. “Taryn Bohanan, Mike Cornia and Jackson Leinweber had great days! Taryn was second in both the high jump and javelin. Mike placed in all three throws and Jackson had a 6-foot PR to place in the discus.
(I’m) so happy for these kids and their teammates,” Hisaw said. “They have been so consistent all year long and they rose to the occasion once again today!
“Our long and triple jump kids were great today as well,” he said. “We had two kids place in every horizontal jump and they had to jump well to place — it was a loaded jump field! Maddie Jacobson, Sydney Patton, Jenna Huntsman, Logan Ashbeck and Diego Jaquez were rock-solid mentally dealing with swirling winds and a difficult jump environment. But they were fantastic!
“It was also great for our relays to run as well as they did today,” Hisaw said. “We had three seasonal bests out of five relays and our kids passed the baton really well. It’s exciting to see all five teams excel and be super-competitive and then end their year in the top 2-3 in really close races!
“This group has been so special all year. The guys and girls teams made history by going undefeated during the regular season, for the first time in school history during the same season,” he continued. “And although they didn’t win this meet overall, if we were to have split into a 3A and 4A championship meet, we would have been double 3A champions as well, and that’s really cool
“We are going to sit down and look at the 3A state rankings and score the entire state top 10 marks, and see how we would have placed if there was a state meet, too. Our teams may also end up as double 3A state champions on paper. We’ll never know because we don’t get a state meet, but I know both the boys and girls will be in the top two to three teams for sure in the 3A rankings!
“We are also going to have such great memories — of our underclassmen, who were a large part of our team’s success and also got to grow and develop, and see what our culture is about,” Hisaw said. “They were never overwhelmed and will become our leaders next year.
“But our seniors — there are no words to describe them,” he said. “This group is as special as any I’ve ever coached. They were incredible competitors, great in the details at practice, always positive, humble, and better people.
“This senior class has gone through the two most successful years in Wa-Hi track and field history. Our culture is special because of them. We will never get them back, but they will always be with us and part of this family....the Big Blue Train. We will miss them dearly, but will forever be indebted to them for their leadership and devotion to this program!
“Thank you, seniors, for everything you’ve given us for your career, you will never be forgotten, you are family!”