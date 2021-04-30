Walla Walla High’s boys and girls handed Mid-Columbia Conference (MCC) foes Southridge and Kennewick track and field losses on the Blue Devils’ field on Thursday, April 29.
Wa-Hi’s boys downed the Suns, 200-95, and rolled past the Lions, 240.5-97.5, while the girls defeated Southridge, 110-35, and Kennewick, 131.5-11.5.
“I’m not sure words can describe how proud I am of this group of kids!” Blue Devils coach Eric Hisaw said. “They are great athletes, super competitive, really close as a team, and better people. They are just a joy to be around and so fun to watch!
“We had so many amazing efforts today.”
Dash Sirmon had a throw of 197 feet, 2 inches to win the javelin, with Michael Cornia second at 178-05.
“Dash Sirmon’s javelin throw was just massive!” Hisaw said of the winning throw, which is top-three in school history. “(I’m) really proud of his hard work!”
Diego Jaques and Logan Ashbeck were 1-2 in both the long jump and triple jump. They had leaps of 19-10 and 19-06, respectively, in the long jump, both personal records, and then Ashbeck won the triple jump at 40-02 with Jaques next at 38-11, also PRs.
“Our boys jumpers just keep getting better,” Hisaw said. “They are multiple sport athletes and just compete like crazy!”
Braden Hisaw won the 800 meters in 2:00.42, with teammate Peter Prudente third in 2:04.69.
Brody Harley won the 1,600 in 4:25.43, a PR.
“I was really proud of our distance crew today,” coach Hisaw said. “Braden and Brody continued their streak in the 800 and 1,600, they both never lost in these races this season. That’s a tremendous accomplishment and they should be proud of themselves.
“But our supporting class of Peter Prudente and Turner Van Slyke both had huge days in their events and huge PRs!”
Blue Devils also won throwing events, with Cornia taking the shot put with a 2-foot PR on his final throw at 44-07.5, with Edward Vu third at 42-00.5 and Jackson Leinweber fourth at 40-11.
Vu won the discus at 136-even, with Cornia third at 122-07 and Robert Watson fourth at 121-06.
“Such great workers and it paid off today!” Hisaw said.
Jake Hisaw won the 110-meter hurdles in 17.03, as well as the 300 hurdles in 43.46, both PRs.
“We were without our best hurdler today, in Grady Lemma being careful with an injury,” coach Hisaw said, “but Jake Hisaw and Marcus Christopher both ran super. Jake won both races with lifetime bests and put himself in the upper half of the league today!
“Our girls were equally fantastic today,” he said. “Once again our hurdle crew started the meet off with a bang, going 1-2-3-4! (I’m) really proud of these girls and how strong they’ve been this season. They had a great week of practice and it sure showed.”
Eliana Coburn won the 100-meter hurdles in 15.42, followed by Talia Billingsley at 16.84, Madee Morehead 17.63, Alexis Nielsen 17.86 and Kaela Eckel 18.37, rounding out the top five.
In the 300 hurdles, Coburn and Billingsley were again 1-2 in 47.44 and 50.18, respectively.
Sydney Patton had a PR to take second in the long jump at 15-09.75, with Emilee Smith drawing praise from Hisaw in the pole vault, finishing tied for second at 7-feet-even.
“Two super-hard-working ladies that had big days for us when we needed it!” Hisaw said. “And Maddie Jacoboson had her third straight meet with a 34-foot triple jump; such great consistency and what a way to finish her career off at home!
“Just like the boys, our girls distance crew was awesome today,” he said. “Ella Nelson, Sariah Hepworth and Carly Martin were so tough today. They all had season bests in their events and were so strong. So proud of them and their competitiveness and desire today.”
Hepworth and Martin were 1-2 in the 800 meters in 2:24.52 and 2:28.12, respectively, with Nelson winning the 1,600 in 4:55.67 and Hepworth third in 5:18.67.
Nelson also won the 400 in 1:00.06, a PR.
“Our sprint group had their best day of the year...more PR’s than I can actually count!” Hisaw said. “But it was so impressive to see so much “BLUE” up front in those races all day!
“Finally, in the throws, our girls also stepped up,” he said. “We placed where we should have and took care of business.”
Taryn Bohanon won the javelin at 131-08, Ashley Inglis was third in the discus at 78-09, and Whitney Griffith had PRs in the shot and discus.
Wa-Hi’s 4x400 girls relay of Hepworth, Martin, Ava Nelson and Olivia Isenhower won in 4:20.04, with the boys’ relay of Brady Kinney, Hartley, Prudente and Braden Hisaw winning the event in 3:34.02.
“It’s always special when you can close the meet out with wins in the 4x400 relay,” Hisaw said.
“This year has been so special,” he said. “After having the greatest season in school history two years ago with boys state title and the girls finishing sixth at state, then the disappointment of having your season cancelled last year, to come out and for both the guys and girls programs to go undefeated, finish 8-0 and for the first time in school history win the league titles simultaneously? Just wow!
“It’s the greatest two years in Wa-Hi track and field history and I think the greatest years in our school’s athletic history!”