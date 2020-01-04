Walla Walla High School bounced back from a 74-63 loss to Richland Thursday with an 18-2 first-quarter run here Saturday in girls Mid-Columbia Conference basketball action.
That first quarter was just the beginning for the Blue Devils.
Wa-Hi put up 21 more in the second quarter, and Kamiakin had no answer as the Braves trailed 39-15 at the break.
The Blue Devils capped this one the way they started with a 21-10 run over the last eight minutes and beat the Braves 79-43.
The Blue Devil offense fired away all night getting off 71 shots from the field. Wa-Hi connected on 33 of those and shot 46 percent from the floor.
In all, nine Blue Devils scored.
Rian Clear again led the way with a 28-point performance including a perfect seven-of-seven from the free throw line.
Monica Miller finished with 19, including three-of-four from beyond the arc, and Mia Huxoll gave the Blue Devils three in double digits with an 11-point effort.
Miller dished out five of the Blue Devil 15 assists and Kysa Jausoro passed out four assists.
Huxoll, Miller, and Clear led the Blue Devil rebounders with six boards each.
Nikole Thomas led the Braves with 14 points.
Wa-Hi improves to 7-2 overall, 2-2 in MCC action.
The Blue Devils host Chiawana, 8-1 overall, 5-0 MCC, Tuesday at 5:45 p.m.