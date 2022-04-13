Walla Walla High's Mid-Columbia Conference baseball game against Richland at Murr Sports Park on Tuesday, April 12, was postponed due the weather.
On Wednesday, the two teams battled through weather stoppages as the Blue Devils pulled out a 5-2 victory over the Bombers.
Wa-Hi rode a four-run fourth inning to the MCC win.
In that big fourth inning, Brixen Betzler smacked a leadoff double, and reached third base on Andrew Hall's sacrifice.
Will Kytola then doubled to score Betzler, Hayden Lomeli was hit by a pitch, and Noah Braunel walked before Cohen Ocanez doubled to the right-center field gap to score two more.
Ocanez then scored on a Richland error as Wa-Hi made it a 4-1 game.
Following a Richland run in the top of the fifth, Betzler reached on an error, Hall worked a nine-pitch walk, and Kytola singled to lead the Blue Devil bases.
Lomeli then hit a sac fly to score Wa-Hi's final run.
On the mound, Carson Jones went three innings of no-hit ball with three strikeouts and gave up one earned run, before Jordan Zimmerman and Hall came in for two-inning stints that conserved their arms for Friday's twin bill against Chiawana.
"Our pitchers did an outstanding job to help us today," Wa-Hi coach Jason Parsons said.
Deacon Boyce two hits in the game for Richland.
"It's a big victory for this program," Parsons said. "We endured the elements and showed some toughness today in getting the victory."
The Blue Devils next head to Pasco for Friday's doubleheader at Chiawana.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.