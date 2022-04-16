PASCO — Walla Walla High School's baseball team ran its winning streak to five games on Friday, April 15, after sweeping a Mid-Columbia Conference doubleheader from the home-standing Riverhawks, 2-1 and 9-4.
Starting pitchers Carson Jones and Andrew Hall tossed complete games for the Blue Devils.
Jones outdueled Chiawana's Collin Mendez in the opener, according to Wa-Hi coach Jason Parsons. He struck out four and walked one while Mendez booked nine K's.
Wa-Hi scored what proved to be the game-winning run in the top of the seventh. Keegan Weston started the frame with a lead-off single up the middle. He advanced to second base on a passed ball and scored on a misplayed fly to center field, Parsons said.
Hall threw a gem in game two, Parsons said. Hall did not allow an earned run, hurled a four-hitter, fanned nine and issued just one free pass. Sam Braunel had two hits in game two with two runs batted in.
"There are a lot of compliments to go around, but you have to start with our two pitchers," Parsons said. "Carson Jones and Andrew Hall threw about as well as I've ever seen them pitch.
"Chiawana's lineup is littered with guys that can hit the ball a long way and our two pitchers kept them at bay by getting their off-speed pitches over for strikes," Parsons said. "Chiawana loves to hunt the fastball and the boys had to be strategic in when to throw it. So proud of those two.
"We are playing with a lot more confidence right now and it shows," Parsons said. "We are getting timely hitting and playing decent defense. Now, we're on to Pasco."
The Blue Devils host the Bulldogs at 3 p.m. on Tuesday.
