KENNEWICK — Walla Walla High's baseball team plated a first-inning run, and two more in the second, as Kennewick came to bat in the bottom of the second.
The Lions then erupted with seven second-inning runs and won a 12-3 Mid-Columbia Conference contest over the Blue Devils at Roy Johnson Field.
Jordan Zimmerman went 2 2/3 innings on the mound for Wa-Hi, striking out one Kennewick batter, with Tanner Swopes going 1 2/3 with a strikeout.
Brixen Betzler had two of the Blue Devils' hits in the game.
Wa-Hi next goes to Richland for a single game on Tuesday, April 5.
