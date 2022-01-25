YAKIMA — Walla Walla High's JROTC shooters joined more than 70 high schools representing 11 rifle teams from Washington and Oregon on Saturday, Jan. 22 at West Valley High School in Yakima for the Cascade Mountain League JROTC Drill Meet Rifle Match.
More than 60 Sporter class shooters and 10 Precision class shooters filled four relays of matches to test their marksmanship skills in the second of four contests that the Cascade Mountain League JROTC conference will hold this season.
Shooters competed in three position rifle matches, consisting of 20 record shots in the prone, standing and kneeling positions.
In the Sporter Rifle Open Class, Wa-Hi Cadet Sergeant Aviella Wilson took home the bronze medal with a score of 494 out of 600, just ahead of Blue Devil teammate Cadet Sergeant Chanze Martz.
Wa-Hi's Cadet Captain McKenna Hart claimed bronze in the Sharpshooter class behind a 465, and Cadet Lieutenant Colonel Maxwell Wooster took silver with a 494, just ahead of teammate Cadet Captain Wyatt Hutson with a 488.
The Blue Devil Sporter class team ended the day with a third-place finish, totaling 1,941 out of 2,400, only three points behind Lebanon High School’s 1,944.
Scoring members of Wa-Hi's team included Wooster, Hutson, Wilson and Hart.
The Blue Devils swept the Precision class, with Team Captain Cassidy Hanson winning gold with a 581, Cadet Lieutenant Tristan Scott taking silver with a 569, and a new Precision shooter, sophomore Cadet Sergeant Micah Vawter, claiming bronze behind a 560.
“These are encouraging results,” said Wa-Hi coach Mark Mebes following the match. “Cassidy led the team with an extremely solid match, and Micah came out with an extraordinary score for a sophomore. I am really looking forward to see what he will be able to produce in the future.”
At the conclusion of the day, Walla Walla’s Precision team took first place in the match with a 2,266.
“I would like to see us clean up our prone scores a bit before we travel to Phoenix for Army Nationals,” Hanson said. “But this weekend’s performance was very solid and now we have a definite focus for training this coming week.”
Precision team members in the match included Hanson, Scott, Cadet Command Sergeant Major Nicole Hunter and Cadet First Sergeant Raquelle Justice.
Walla Walla’s rifle teams return home this week to begin training for the Army JROTC National Matches being held this year in Phoenix, Ariz., in February.
