Walla Walla High's girls won both cross country races, while the boys picked up a victory, at the Mid-Columbia Conference cross country meet at the Mill Creek Sportsplex on Saturday.
"Pleased with the results today, especially since it's been so long since our kids have raced," Blue Devils coach Michael Locati said. "Some of the teams were able to race last weekend, but we were not able to. So this was the first race for our kids and it just takes a couple to get back into racing shape."
The Blue Devil girls won with 25 points, followed by Kamiakin at 31 and Pasco at 79.
Wa-Hi's girls were led by Sariah Hepworth, who won the 5,000-meter race in 20:17.80.
Hepworth's teammates Addison Taylor and Carly Martin finished third and fourth, respectively, in 21:44.60 and 22:27.90.
Ava Nelson and Olivia Isenhower came in ninth and 10th, respectively, in 23:29.50 and 23:33.0.
Each team could run 10 harriers, with the top five scores counting in the team standings.
"On the girls side, Ella Nelson did not run today due to a hip strain, but Sariah Hepworth ended up running really strong," Locati said. "She is looking very good at this point. It was fun to see her take the win today.
"Both Addison and Carly ran very good races and were able to help solidify the win for us today," he said.
"Overall, all the girls ran well and I couldn't be happier with their results."
Brody Hartley paced the Blue Devil boys with a third-place finish in 16:43.00, off of Kamiakin's Isaac Teeples' winning time of 16:15.40.
Kamiakin won with 19 points, with Wa-Hi second at 48 and Pasco third with 67.
Braden Hisaw was the next Wa-Hi boy across the line, finishing sixth in 17:41.20, followed by Peter Prudente in 10th in 17:59.50, Emmett James in 13th in 18:27.80 and Turner VanSlyke 20th in 19:35.50.
"Brody had a solid race, placing behind the two Kamiakin boys," Locati said. "They were just able to pull away in the last third of the race, but Brody made them work for it.
"Braden and Peter really fought the entire race and competed well," he said. "The surprise had to be Emmett. I was proud of how Emmett came through today.
"It was just really nice to officially get the first race under our belt," Locati said. "We've been waiting for a long time."
The Blue Devils next go to Pasco to run against Kennewick and Southridge this weekend.
