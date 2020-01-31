Wa-Hi's wrestlers couldn't turn momentum into power on Thursday, dropping a 57-16 result to the Hermiston Bulldogs in Mid-Columbia Conference action in the Blue Devils gym.
"Hermiston's had decades of great wrestling tradition," said Wa-Hi coach Jacob Butenhoff. "Year-in and year-out, they have tough kids and we knew that going in."
Butenhoff took note of the long odds, and pointed out the Blue Devils' overall lack of experience.
"That said, I thought we competed well in a few different areas" he said. "We lost some points and some matches in situations that the kids just weren't seeing, where they could have run through them. But that just comes with improving; we're a team with a bunch of sophomores, and it's still coming. There's nothing for us to hang our heads about tonight."
Hermiston, now 6-2 in MCC play and ranked second in Washington 3A, brought a bevy of highly-ranked wrestlers to the card, including five ranked in the top 10 in their weight class.
But the Blue Devils didn't so much as flinch.
"One thing I love about my guys is that they're always going to scrap," Butenhoff said. "It doesn't matter who they're wrestling; I honestly don't think they care. I think they just want to make it a fight. Eventually, they're going to come out on the top end of it."
After a quick first match in the 285-pound class, the second match of the night saw sophomore Izake Sanchez square off with Hermiston's freshman phenom Aiden Favorite, already ninth-best in the 106-pound class.
Though the match started slow, Sanchez wore Favorite down over time and came inches from a pin in the final round.
Sanchez ultimately won by a 10-2 major decision.
Perhaps the most impressive result of the night for the Blue Devils, though, came in the 160-pound class. Freshman Jake Humphrey saw himself matched up against Bodie Braithwaite, and wasted no time in bullying him to the ground and pinning Braithwaite in a mere 34 seconds.
"He's very strong and has wonderful wrestling ability," Butenhoff said. "And he does all the right things; he's in the weight room every morning, playing football in the offseason, and just doing everything right; he does lots of travelling in the spring doing wrestling, and he's another sophomore that has another couple of years that we get to see him improve."
The night also saw Wa-Hi's Donny Birdwell pin his opponent in the closing seconds of the third round (4:56), while Ruben Lozano went toe-to-toe with fifth-ranked Zayne Helfer, taking him the full three rounds.
Lozano gave himself a chance up to the last seconds, when a late three-point near-fall forced Lozano to chase the pin with barely enough time to approach Helfer, and lost 7-3.
"Coming into the season, I could have seen the boys giving Hermiston a run for their money like we did at times tonight," Butenhoff said, "because I know, having spent the amount of time I've spent with them, what they're truly capable of. I think if you were to have asked them, they would have said no.
"And, obviously, we're a different team than we were at the beginning of the year; where we're at now is a testament to the amount of work they've put in and how it's paid off. I'm excited to see where they end up on the podium over the next few weeks."
With all regular season duals and meets now accounted for, the Blue Devils (2-6) hit the postseason on Feb. 8, as they travel to Pasco for the MCC Championship meet at 10 a.m.