The Class of 2020 enters a world turned upside down by the coronavirus, but Walla Walla High School graduate Sevin Birdwell has already had to overcome her unfair share of uncertainties.
Birdwell spent much of her tumultuous childhood bouncing between households, and when she had to transfer from McLoughlin High School to Wa-Hi two years ago, she worried softball (a lifelong passion) was no longer in her future.
But the Wa-Hi community embraced Birdwell, and she blossomed.
Birdwell not only played for the softball Blue Devils, she was elected to the ASB (Associated Student Body), she was involved with every school dance and countless events — she was even named the Spirit Queen.
COVID-19 may have brought the world to a grinding halt, but it didn’t stand a chance against Birdwell.
“I’m 18 (years old), but I think I see the world differently from a lot of people,” Birdwell said. “A lot of us are worrying about cars, phones, shoes, these materialistic things. Those don’t matter to me. I think what really matters is the people you have with you. COVID helped me realize that.”
Birdwell graduated more than a month ago, and even though the pandemic robbed the Wa-Hi softball program of a single game this year, she was already committed to play at the next level for Monterey Peninsula College (Monterey, Calif.).
Birdwell expects to leave for Monterey the first week of August, her eyes on studies in kinesiology, physical science or sports medicine.
Right now, with options limited this summer due to COVID, Birdwell still insists on making the most of it.
“I’m trying to spend as much time as I can with my brothers,” Birdwell said.
Donny Birdwell and her adopted brother, Izake Sanchez, are both 16.
“We’re very close," she said. "We have an unbreakable bond.”
In the meantime, a travel team named USA Explosion in Connell, Wash., has helped Sevin stay active.
“We’re going to tournaments in Montana, and another in Oklahoma,” Birdwell said. “Our coach was able to find these states that can host tournaments. It’s going to be super hard to go when August comes around.”
Birdwell understands she has needed people to help her along every step to Monterey.
“I need to give a big thank you to my mom because it costs a lot to play travel softball,” Sevin said. “She was working 60-70 hours a week. I started playing softball when I was 8, and then starting playing for a travel team when I was 11 or 12. Derrick Stallings was my travel coach, and without the Stallings family I would not be playing college softball. They showed me a lot work ethic and working hard.
“And if I could, I want to say thank you to the Kelly family for hosting me my junior year in Walla Walla, allowing me to go to Wa-Hi and have a fresh start.”
At Wa-Hi, Birdwell found more people going out of their way to help her.
“My first great friend was Megan Harvey,” Birdwell said. “She was goog friends with Arch McHie, who was with the ASB. She talked me into joining the ASB. Once I did that, McHie and I just clicked. It was awesome.”
McHie found Birdwell shy at her new surroundings, in need of some direction.
“It’s never easy being a new kid somewhere,” McHie said. “(Sevin) was an above average player, and here she was, taking a spot away from kids who may have thought they had already sort of established themselves. That’s not easy.
“I think high school is sort of a game,.” McHie said. “Once you figure that game out, it gets easier. Statistics show kids who get involved in things outside classes, do better in school. They feel comfortable, safe. I’ve had kids come back and tell me they wish they’d gotten involved in things sooner. We have a lot of options, and Sevin took advantage of that.”
Even as COVID threw everything out of whack, erasing a 2020 Wa-Hi softball season, Birdwell found more help.
“When I was figuring out the college process, my best friend, Dash Sirmon, and his parents, Thad and Tami Sirmon, helped me,” Birdwell said. “Without them, I wouldn’t be prepared or even able to go to college. I’m super thankful for them.
“Dash was my closest friend senior year, and helped me through the devastation the coronavirus brought,” Birdwell said. “He pushed me towards the decision of playing college softball.”
Birdwell isn’t the only Wa-Hi graduate trying to prepare for college softball.
Cristina McHie has committed to play here at Walla Walla Community College.
Her last two years at Wa-Hi, Cristina McHie made the All-Mid Columbia Conference First Team in slow-pitch softball.
COVID-19 denied her a fast-pitch season this year, but McHie is using this summer to catch up.
“I’ve been running — running a lot — trying to get back in shape,” Cristina McHie said. “Three times a week, usually in the evening when it’s cooler, I try to run 4-5 miles.
“Usually, I’ll start from my house, jog to the Whitman Mission, and race up that hill. The hill is killer.”
Cristina McHie took up running last year, so after spending her final weeks at Wa-Hi quarantined, it wasn’t long before hill sprints became part of her 2020 summer workouts.
“I actually liked running,” she said. “It’s fun. It’s something I enjoy doing when I’m stressed.”
Cristina McHie now plans to study ag science.