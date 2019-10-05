The Walla Walla High School Blue Devil women’s swim team continued its impressive season this Saturday, as they hosted a double dual meet with Hanford and Kamiakin.
Wa-Hi lost to Hanford 110-60, but thrashed Kamiakin by a score of 121-48.
In this meet, the top three relay teams scored points, while the top five finishers in individual events scored for their school.
The first event of the meet was the 200 medley relay, in which Wa-Hi’s “A” squad of Laurel Skorina, Hallee Yaw, Alana Miller, and Rylee Hale set a season best time of 2:00.75, but couldn’t best Hanford’s MCC-leading squad.
The “B” squad of Mary Kennedy, Grace Anderson, Alicia Gonzalez, and Arianna Wylie finished second in the Kamiakin dual with a time of 2:18.83.
The 200 freestyle relay saw a similar result, with the “A” squad of Rylee Hale, Sydney Tacheny, Ciera Griggs, and Hallee Yaw fell to Hanford, but beat Kamiakin with a time of 1:55.25.
The “C” squad of Audra Zanes, Alicia Gonzalez, Sarah Meeks, and AnnaMarie Elmenhurst placed third in the Kamiakin dual with a time of 2:10.32.
The final event of the meet was the 400 freestyle relay, in which the “A” squad of Skorina, Griggs, Tacheny, and Miller sang the third verse of beating Kamiakin and placing second to Hanford with a time of 4:08.66.
The “B” squad of Kysa Jausoro, AnnaMarie Elmenhurst, Emmalee Johnson, and Arianna Wylie placed third in the Kamiakin dual with a time of 4:56.07.
The Blue Devils continued to place well in individual events, with senior Hallee Yaw winning the 500 freestyle (5:55.96) and placing second in the 50 freestyle (27.95).
Freshman Alana Miller continued her coming out party, winning the 100 backstroke (1:04.72) in both duals, and placing fourth and first respectively in the Hanford and Kamiakin meets in the 100 butterfly (1:07.60).
Junior Laurel Skorina won both the 100 (58.99) and 200 (2:10.25) freestyles in the Kamiakin dual, while placing second against Hanford in both events.
Senior Rylee Hale won the 200 IM in the Kamiakin dual with a time of 2:44.19, which was good for third against Hanford.
Hale’s time of 59.38 in the 100 freestyle netted her second against Kamiakin and fifth against Hanford.
Sophomore Ciera Griggs placed second against Kamiakin and fifth against Hanford in the 200 IM with a time of 2:44.19.
Griggs also finished third in both duals in the 500 freestyle (6:34.82).
Senior Sydney Tacheny finished second in the 200 Freestyle (2:30.13) in the Kamiakin dual and finished fourth in the Hanford dual. She was third in the 100 Freestyle (1:04.61) in the Kamiakin dual.
Sophomore Mary Kennedy was second in the 50 Freestyle (29.45) in the Kamiakin dual and fourth in the Hanford dual.
Kennedy finished fourth in the 100 Backstroke (1:18.55) in the Kamiakin dual and fifth in the Hanford dual.
“I was very pleased with how everyone swam today,” Blue Devils coach Nancy Rose said. “Hanford is the top swim team in the MCC. Although we lost to Hanford, we had some wins and some great races against the Falcons.”
Junior Mackenzie Davis qualified for districts in the 100 backstroke with a time of 1:23.95), making her the 17th Wa-Hi swimmer qualified for postseason competition.
The Blue Devils will next compete at Whitman’s Harvey Pool this Thursday then they will host Chiawana, Hermiston, and Pasco.