KENNEWICK — The Walla Walla High School girls swimming team took seven of 12 events for a 106-70 victory over Southridge in a Mid-Columbia Conference dual here at Serier Pool on Thursday.
Wa-Hi swept the three relay races, and the Blue Devils also had Rylee Hale, Alana Miller, Arianna Wylie and Laurel Skorina winning individual events.
“Southridge has some very strong swimmers this year, so I was very pleased that we were able to win by such a large margin,” Blue Devils coach Nancy Rose said. “The girls have been working hard on both technique and aerobic endurance, and it really showed today.
“We now have 16 athletes who have qualified for postseason meets, and several more who are closing in on district-qualifying times.”
The Blue Devils will host their next meet with both Hanford and Kamiakin coming on Saturday to Whitman College’s Harvey Pool.
Wa-Hi will ride some momentum from its lopsided win over Southridge here.
The top three relays and the top five finishers in individual events scored points for their team.
In the first event of the meet, the 200 Medley Relay, Wa-Hi’s “A” squad of Skorina, Hallee Yaw, Miller and Hale finished first with a season best time of 2:07.56.
Wa-Hi’s “B” squad of Mary Kennedy, Grace Anderson, Sydney Tacheny and Peyton Bergevin finished second in a time of 2:28.39.
In the 200 Freestyle Relay, the “A” squad of Skorina, Ciera Griggs, Wylie and Hale won with a time of 1:57.34.
Wa-Hi’s “B” squad of Emmalee Johnson, Kennedy, Taryn Bohanan and Bergevin finished third in a time of 2:14.42.
In the final event of the meet, the 400 Freestyle Relay, Wa-Hi’s “A” squad of Yaw, Wylie, Griggs and Miller won in a time of 4:18.99.
The Blue Devils had 14 girls score points in their individual events.
Hale won the 200 IM (2:35.08) and finished second in the 100 Breaststroke (1:22.20)
Miller won the 50 Freestyle (27.89) and came in second in the 500 Freestyle (6:13.30)
At her first meet back recovering from an injury, Skorina won the 100 Backstroke (1:10.57).
Wylie won the 100 Freestyle (1:08.82) and was third in the 50 Freestyle (31.24).
Yaw was second in both the 200 Freestyle (2:17.18) and the 100 Butterfly (1:10.80).
Kennedy was second in the 100 Backstroke (1:22.82) and finished fourth in the 50 Freestyle (32.03).
Freshman Audra Zanes was third in the 500 Freestyle (7:24.40) and finished fourth in the 200 IM (3:14.83).
Griggs finished third in both the 200 Freestyle (2:22.95) and the 100 Breaststroke (1:28.65).
Sophomore Alicia Gonzalez was third in the 100 Butterfly (1:23.25).
Bergevin was third in the 100 Freestyle (1:11.97).
Junior AnnaMarie Elmenhurst finished fourth in both the 100 Freestyle (1:13.24) and the 100 Breaststroke (1:31.23).
Sophomore Naomi McLaughlin was fourth in the 100 Backstroke (1:31.23) and finished fifth in the 200 IM (3:21.78).
Johnson was fourth in the 200 Freestyle (2:37.68).
Kysa Jausoro was fifth in the 500 Freestyle (7:57.17).