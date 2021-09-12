RICHLAND — Walla Walla High's girls swim and dive team had 22 participants compete in the first meet of the season at the Richland Twilight Swim Meet at George Prout Pool on Friday, Sept. 10.
The jamboree included athletes from all Mid-Columbia Conference schools.
"It was raining for most of the meet, but the student-athletes had incredibly positive attitudes and many posted personal best times," Wa-Hi coach Nancy Rose said. "Although the meet was not scored, we had several individuals and relays with top-12 finishes."
The meet began with diving, and Blue Devil junior AnnMarie Hallan finished in 10th place with a score of 48.80.
In the first swimming event of the meet, Wa-Hi's 200 freestyle 'A' relay of Lani Nunez, EmmaLynne Gonzales, Ciera Griggs and Alana Miller placed fourth with a time of 1:59.04.
Blue Devil freshman Gonzales finished second in the 50 backstroke in 34.39, and fourth in the 50 freestyle in 29.26.
Wa-Hi junior Miller was third in the 50 butterfly in 32.20, and placed eighth in the 100 breaststroke in 1:25.98.
Freshman Abi Guest was fifth in the 50 butterfly in 33.77, and senior Griggs was sixth in the 50 freestyle in 30.40 and seventh in the 50 butterfly in 35.38.
Blue Devil freshman Nunez was ninth in the 50 freestyle in 31.02, freshman Elliot Zanes was 11th in the 50 backstroke in 41.21, and sophomore Tila Davalos was 12th in the 50 breaststroke in 50.19.
In the final event of the evening, the 200 Medley relay, Wa-Hi’s 'A' squad of Miller, Griggs, Gonzales and Nunez placed fifth with a time of 2:18.52.
Wa-Hi next has a double dual with Hanford and Southridge on Thursday, followed by the Mid Columbia Invitational on Saturday, with both meets at Serier Pool in Kennewick.
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.