KENNEWICK — A night after a Walla Walla High School second half run resulted in a 65-45 win over Hanford, the Blue Devils kept the momentum going here Saturday night in Mid-Columbia Conference girls basketball action.
This time the Blue Devils were on fire from the opening tip. Wa-Hi held Southridge to 11 first-half points and opened a 44-11 lead at intermission.
The Blue Devils coasted home with a 78-25 win over the Suns.
No one was hotter than Wa-Hi's Rian Clear.
Clear connected on 16 of her 22 shots from the field and scored 42 points.
The Blue Devils combined to hit 50 percent, 31-0f-62, of their shots from the field for the game. Nine players scored with Clear being the only one in double digits.
Mia Huxoll, Lauryn Bergevin, and Emmalynn Ogden each finished with six for Wa-Hi.
It must have been an inspiring half time talk that Walla Walla High School girls basketball coach Morgan Jo Poynor delivered here Friday in Mid-Columbia girls basketball action.
Poynor's Blue Devils came out firing on all cylinders, both offensively and defensively, to pull away from a 28-26 lead at the break.
Wa-Hi out-scored Hanford 23-5 in a decisive third quarter and rolled to a 65-45 MCC win.
"I (guess) I need to tape that talk," Poynor joked. "We talked about our game plan. Switched to a zone press. Talked about getting the ball out of their ball handler (Illiana Moran) hands. We came out and executed."
Olivia Davis hit two treys and scored eight for the Falcons in the first eight minutes, but the Blue Devils got six from Monica Miller and five from Clear to hang onto a 19-15 lead after one.
The offense went south in the second as Wa-Hi only scored nine, five from Bergevin, but clung to a 28-26 lead at intermission.
The Blue Devils changed their full court press and forced four Falcon turnovers in their first five possessions before Abby Robinson scored the first Falcon basket with 4:40 left in the third.
At the other end of the floor, the Blue Devils, with a triple for Clear and two free throws, and two Buckets from Huxoll, went on a 9-0 run to open the third.
Robinson's bucket momentarily stemmed the tide, but the Blue Devils swelled the two-point lead to 37-26 with 4:50 left in the third.
"We went from a man press to a zone press and turned up the pressure," Poynor added. "Hanford didn't see it coming."
"We wanted to bring the fire in the second half," Clear said. "We wanted to make a statement. I think we did."
The Blue Devils, thanks to the 23-5 third-quarter run, expanded that two-point halftime lead into a 20-point lead, 51-31, entering the fourth period.
Davis drained two treys for the Falcons in the fourth, but Wa-Hi got scoring from six different players, led by three each from Ogden and Clear, to maintain the 20-point lead and post the 65-45 win.
"We are starting to find ourselves as a team," Poynor summarized. "We are beginning to execute as a team. We had three in double digits and took care of the basketball. If we play like this, we'll be hard to beat."
Moran and Davis each scored 14 to lead the Falcons.
Clear led Wa-Hi with a game-high 17 points and a team leading seven rebounds.
Miller checked in with 11 and contributed five assists as the Blue Devils posted 16 assists on their 25 field goals.
Huxoll played through some early foul trouble and finished with 10. In all nine Blue Devils scored.
"We feel great," Clear commented. "I'm excited for what's to come. We all clicked and got on the same page tonight. It was great.
"My role is to share the ball," Clear commented on her game. "I try to get my teammates in the best spot possible. We're excited to play."
With the weekend MCC sweep, the Blue Devils improve to 2-1 in the MCC and 3-1 overall.
Wa-Hi opens play in the Lewiston Avista Christmas Tournament on Thursday.