KENNEWICK — Taylor McGill put the Walla Walla High School girls soccer team on the scoreboard for the first time midway through the second half, getting the Blue Devils back to within a 2-1 decifit against Kamiakin in their Mid-Columbia Conference match on Tuesday here at Lampson Stadium.
But the Blue Devils would get no closer, ending up with a 3-1 loss.
Wa-Hi (4-3 overall, 3-3 in the MCC) ended up taking 21 shots, 14 on goal, but saw its three-game winning streak stop here.
The Blue Devils look to bounce back on Thursday afternoon when they host first-place Richland (7-1 in the MCC) starting at 4 p.m.
Wa-Hi goes in tied with Southridge for fifth place.