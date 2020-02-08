SPANGLE — Walla Walla High School's Annelise Whitaker wrestled to first place in the 140 pound class here Saturday in District 7/8 Sub-Regional girls wrestling action.
Whitaker, 34-3 on the year, started her day with a pin of Sarai Villegas of Chiawana in 1:55. Whitaker drew Lindsey Rojas of Kennewick next and decisioned Rojas 4-2 to advance to the 140 championship. In a close battle with North Central's Abby Piper, Whitaker claimed first place with a 3-1 decision.
In the 100 pound division, Blue Devil Nayeli Flores wrestled to second place. Flores drew a first round bye, pinned Hermiston's Kyleigh Wilson in 1:31, and won by fall over Mariah Hinojosa in 1:25 to advance to the 100 championship.
Flores battled Taylor Wilson of Hanford into the second round before Wilson won by fall in 2:33 to send Flores to second place.
Emily Flores went 1-2 in the 100 division. Emily Flores pinned her first Angel Qaso of Chiawana in 1:14 before being pinned by Hanford's Taylor Wilson and losing a sudden death 14-12 decision to Pasco's Natalia Tovar.
At 115, Kylie-May Kemp posted a 2-2 record for the day. Winning a match by fall and winning a technical decision.
In the 135 division. Jimena Espana posted a 1-2 record.
At 145, Emilie Lawrence wrestled to a 6th place finish. Lawrence defeated Araceli Gonzalez of Pasco by fall in 2:40. Dropped a 5-3 decision to Kamiakin's Asia Borisch. Defeated by fall University's Hannah Larson in 2:20. Lawrence settled for sixth as she lost by fall to Kennewick's Kim Alvarez.
Maya Betzler at 155, and Kate Marin at 190 both competed for the Blue Devils but did not post a win.