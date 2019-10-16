Walla Walla High School stretched its winning streak to four in a row Tuesday in Mid-Columbia Conference girls soccer action on the Blue Devils’ pitch.
Wa-Hi dominated Pasco from the opening whistle and posted a convincing 6-0 win.
“Four in a row and hopefully we aren’t stopping there,” Blue Devil coach Dana Evans said. “They (the Blue Devils) work hard every day and never give up. This (result) is what they get for their efforts.”
Wa-Hi’s Katelyn Hassler got free in front of the Pasco net four minutes in, and got the ball past Bulldog goalie Cristina Loera for a 1-0 Wa-Hi lead.
Pasco could not clear the ball from its end, and Wa-Hi kept the pressure on.
Abigail Lopez had a shot in the sixth minute, but Loera caught this one.
Taylor McGill punched the ball to Hassler, but her shot went over the top of the net.
The Bulldogs’ first breakthrough came in the 10th minute on a Darby Stueckle free kick, but Wa-Hi’s Olivia Taylor was there to send the ball back to the Bulldog end.
McGill cleared the ball to Hassler in the 14th minute, and this time Hassler was on target for a 2-0 Blue Devil lead.
In the 17th minute, Wa-Hi earned its second of six first-half corners. McGill’s kick found Emmalynn Ogden’s head, but Loera was there to defend.
Wa-Hi earned another corner in the 24th minute. This time McGill and Ogden connected with Ogden’s header finding the net for a 3-0 Wa-Hi lead.
“Today was about seeing how well we can connect,” senior captain Ogden said. “One of our goals as a team is having a high percentage of conversions on our set plays. We talk about getting any type of touch (in an attempt to score).”
The Blue Devils culminated the first half’s scoring in the 29th minute. Jessalee Wilks, out of the back line defense, found McGill, who fired into the lower-right corner for a 4-0 Wa-Hi lead at intermission.
Wa-Hi earned six corners to the Bulldogs’ one over the first 40 minutes.
The Blue Devil defense protected the goal when needed and kept the attack far away from Sophia Schonder, in goal for the Blue Devils.
“Our defense has incredible speed,” Ogden said of the Blue Devils’ back line. “They work incredibly well, even though there are only three of them back there. They are always where we need them to be. They seem like they cover the whole field.”
The Blue Devil dominance continued, although Wa-Hi had trouble finding the back of the net in the early going of the second half.
Pasco actually got an attack, which resulted in Maritza Aquino getting off a shot that Schonder had to handle in the 44th minute.
The Bulldogs’ Emma Pitzer looked to get free in front of the Blue Devil net in the 45th minute, but Taylor ran her off.
In the 32nd minute, Wa-Hi got a scoring combo going. Neftali Segovia-Cruz found Jennifer Huntsman on the far side, Huntsman crossed to Hassler in front of the Pasco net, but Loera blocked two point-blank Hassler shots.
But Pasco could not clear, and the ball bounded back to Huntsman, and Huntsman finally got one past Loera for a 5-0 Wa-Hi lead.
In the 38th minute, McGill joined Hassler as a double-goal scorer. Hassler got the assist as McGill fired her shot into the lower-left corner for a 6-0 Wa-Hi lead.
Wa-Hi blasted 34 shots on goal, and earned 10 corner kicks in earning the win.
“Our forwards (McGill and Hassler) have a great conversion rate,” Ogden said. “My job is to send it to them and they finish a great amount of crosses.”
The Blue Devils, with their fourth consecutive win, improve to 7-4 in the MCC.
“We always want to get better and keep pushing,” Ogden summarized. “We are looking at postseason. We want to win out (three regular-season matches left) so we can be ready for a playoff game.”
Wa-Hi, with the win, pulls into a tie with Class 4A Hanford, both at 7-4, for the third class 4A seed to the playoffs.
“The goal has always been to be playing our best soccer going into the postseason,” Evans said. “From day one, our focus has been to get better every single day. We should be peaking right now.
“We had some injuries (today), but our reserves stepped in and just swung in and we didn’t skip a beat,” she said. “We have a lot of depth and are fortunate to have a lot of speed, both on the back line, in the middle and on top. Our chances of going in (to the playoffs, with four 4A teams qualifying) are pretty high.
“But, this has never been a program that just wants to get by. We have our sight set on getting better and seeing how far we can go. We are not done yet.”