The Blue Devils made short work of the Southridge Suns on Tuesday, dispatching them in a deceptively dominating 2-1 result that saw the Wa-Hi girls collect 17 shots on goal to Southridge’s five.
The match started off explosively, as the Blue Devils earned two corner kicks within the first 10 minutes.
They didn’t convert on either corner kick, but they did keep the ball out of their own end for the most of it.
The Suns had their own counterattack, however, and striker Kassiadi Suitonu wove her way past the Blue Devil defense for two shots on goal, both of which were stopped by keeper Sophia Schonder.
Wa-Hi struck first, as Taylor Magill made a spirited run past the Southridge defense and tucked the ball away in the bottom-right corner of the net to open the scoring.
Southridge responded with an attack it would not display again, pushing the ball into Blue Devil territory and keeping it there for an extended period of time, including four shots on goal in just a few minutes.
The Blue Devils cleared the ball, but could not confine Suitonu in front of the defense, and she streaked past for an unassisted goal.
The rest of the first half was slower-paced marked by physical defense and much tougher scoring chances.
Neither side made much of a push as the whistle blew twice to mark the end of the first half, the score knotted at 1-1.
The Blue Devils made a few changes to open up the second half, including a change in net, as Lucy Kelly took over for Schonder.
The adjustments paid off in spades, as Wa-Hi erupted out of the gate, earning two corner kicks within the first three minutes of the half and breaking through shortly after.
Emoree Lash redirected a rebounded shot into the net from close range for the decisive goal to put the Blue Devils up 2-1.
Wa-Hi continued to apply pressure, keeping the ball in Southridge’s end seemingly and generating more scoring opportunities.
Though they would not score again, the damage had been done, as they had burned enough of the game clock to turn the game over to their defense.
“Our defense is insanely fast, which bodes well, and we’ve learned how to communicate as a unit,” Wa-Hi coach Dana Evans said. “We’ve had some injuries that we’ve had to work through, and we’re getting back and getting stable.
“But they do an exceptional job,” she said. “They’re very consistent, very fast, and very physical, so I’m not surprised they had a good showing.”
The Blue Devils coach did have one request from her team.
“I wish we could have scored a few more, but we got the win all the same,” Evans said. “This win was really important for seeding in the 4A division.”
With the win, Wa-Hi moves to 7-4 in conference play, and in third place in the MCC.
With just two matches left to play this season, the Blue Devils have significantly improved their position in the conference.
Thursday marks a big opportunity for the Blue Devils (8-4, 7-4), as they travel to Pasco to face MCC heavyweight Chiawana (10-1, 10-1) at 7 p.m.