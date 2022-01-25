Walla Walla High School's girls basketball team, playing without leading scorer Cami Martin for the third straight game due to a season-ending injury, threw a scare into visiting Richland during a Mid-Columbia Conference contest in the Blue Devil gym on Tuesday night, Jan. 25.
Wa-Hi, winless in the MCC, trailed the Bombers by just two points, 37-35, after three quarters.
But Richland's defense and Blue Devil turnovers took their toll in the fourth quarter and the Bombers prevailed 60-46.
Richland is now 8-3 in the MCC and 11-4 overall.
Wa-Hi, though gallant, slipped to 0-11 and 1-14.
The Blue Devils nosed their way to an 11-10 edge after one quarter and took a similar margin into halftime, 21-20.
Lauryn Bergevin, who tied Richland's Kylee Fox for game-high scoring honors with 24 points, scored eight in the second quarter that kept the balance of the game in the Blue Devils' favor.
Fox, the reigning MCC Co-Player of the Year, and Bergevin scored seven points apiece in the third quarter to keep their respective teams in contention.
Richland guard Macie Milum proved to be the difference maker in the fourth quarter. She scored 13 points in the period after collecting just four in the first three frames.
The Bombers' Lexi Hay was the only other double-figure scorer in the game with 12 points.
The Blue Devils play at Southridge Friday.
