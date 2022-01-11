Cami Martin scored a season-high 23 points Tuesday night, Jan. 11, as the Walla Walla High School girls basketball team picked up its first win of the 2021-22 season — a 52-46 triumph over Pendleton in non-conference action at the Blue Devil gym.
Lauryn Bergevin added 14 points as Wa-Hi snapped an eight-game losing streak and handed Pendleton its ninth loss in 10 games.
The visiting Bucks were up 12-5 late in the first quarter before the Blue Devils ended the period on a 6-0 surge.
Wa-Hi tallied 13 points in the second quarter and led 24-21 at halftime.
All but one of the Blue Devils' points in period two was realized from 3-point range. Martin and Bergevin stroked two treys apiece.
Martin and Miriam Hutchens scored five points apiece in the third quarter and Wa-Hi extended its lead to seven, 36-29, with eight minutes to go.
Martin added six more points in the fourth quarter while Carly Martin and Talia Billingsley both tossed in 3s to contribute to a 16-point frame.
Martin and Bergevin were a combined 6-for-6 from the free-throw line in the last quarter.
"Miriam put in some valuable minutes for us," Wa-Hi coach Morgan Jo Poynor said. "It felt good to have them come out and execute our game plan."
The game was rescheduled from Dec. 30.
The Blue Devils resume Mid-Columbia Conference play this weekend. They play at Hermiston Friday and host Hanford Saturday.
