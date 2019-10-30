Walla Walla High's girls soccer team ended its regular season with a 2-1 Mid-Columbia Conference overtime loss to Kamiakin on the Blue Devils pitch on Tuesday evening.
But now, Wa-Hi focuses on postseason play, as the Blue Devils (8-6 in MCC play, 9-6 overall) head north to play Mead at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday in the opening round of the Class 4A Greater Spokane League/MCC District 8 tournament at Spokane Falls Community College.
“We had opportunities," Wa-Hi coach Dana Evans said of Tuesday's game. "I think we definitely could have won, but sometimes it doesn’t go the way you want it to.”
The Braves controlled the ball the first 15 minutes of the match, preventing Wa-Hi chances at goal.
In the 22nd minute, Kamiakin capitalized on a Blue Devil hand ball, as Braves sophomore Elysia Moore send a free kick low and to the right of Wa-Hi goalie Crystal Kelly for the score.
The Blue Devils did get some shots on goal in the first half, but Kamiakin held a 1-0 halftme lead.
After the break, Wa-Hi put more pressure on the Braves defense, and in the 68th minute Blue Devil junior Katelyn Hassler was fouled inside the penalty box.
Wa-Hi junior Taylor McGill took the penalty kick for the potential game-tying goal, but it ended up over the crossbar and Kamiakin maintained its lead.
The Braves' lead held until the final minute of regulation, when McGill sent the ball to sophomore teammate Jennifer Huntsman on the left side, and Huntsman curled a shot into the bottom-right corner of the net to send the game into sudden death overtime knotted at 1-all.
Kamiakin didn't waste time in overtime, though, as Wa-Hi goalie Kelly had a batted ball fall into the path of the Braves' Madison Kutschau, who gave her team the 2-1victory with the score.
Now, Wa-Hi heads to postseason play in Spokane on Thursday. The winner of that matchup plays the winner of the Ferris-Chiawana game, also being played on Thursday, at 3 p.m. on Saturday at the highest remaining seed.
The loser plays the loser of the Ferris-Chiawana game also at 3 p.m. on Saturday at the higher seed, in a loser-out game.
“The whole goal (of the season) has been a postseason run,” Evans said.
Kamiakin, with a 9-5 3A MCC record, 11-5 overall, enjoys a bye in the Class 3A GSL/MCC District 8 tournament on Thursday, and hosts the winner of Thursday's Kennewick-Shadle Park match, on Saturday.