MOSES LAKE — Walla Walla High School's girls basketball team dropped to 0-3 on the season Tuesday night, Dec. 7, after a 53-44 loss to the host Moses Lake Chiefs.
The Blue Devils, led by the 11 first-quarter points of Cami Martin, hung in with Moses Lake through the opening quarter and trailed just 20-18 after eight minutes.
Neither team tallied double figures in the second quarter. The Chiefs went into halftime up by only three, 29-26.
Five different Moses Lake players scored in the third quarter as the Chiefs stretched their lead to eight, 42-34, going into the final period.
Moses Lake was able to sustain its advantage in the fourth quarter despite eight points from the Blue Devils' Lauryn Bergevin.
Martin ended the night with 15 points and Bergevin added 13.
The Blue Devils open Mid-Columbia Conference play on Friday when they host Kamiakin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.