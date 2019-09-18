PASCO — Emmalynn Ogden had a goal and two assists for Walla Walla High School, and the Blue Devils picked up their second straight win with a 4-1 rout of Pasco in Mid-Columbia Conference girls soccer action here on Tuesday.
Taylor McGill, Katelyn Hassler and Emoree Lash scored the other Blue Devil goals on the heels of their 4-1 win at the Wa-Hi pitch on Saturday against Hermiston.
The Blue Devils (3-2 overall, 2-2 in the MCC) look to keep on winning when they next play at Southridge this coming Tuesday at 7 p.m.
“We’ve definitely learned from the stuff that was giving us trouble earlier in the year,” Blue Devils coach Dana Evans said. “We’ve made some adjustments, and now we’re all playing pretty well. The girls are doing a good job of work with each other. We keep getting closer to where we want to be.”
The Blue Devils already had a 4-0 lead here before the lone Pasco goal came with about four minutes left.
Crystal Kelly and Sophia Schonder took turns protecting the Wa-Hi net in a dominating defensive performance.
“They did exceptionally well,” Evans said. “Last year, a lot of our girls were sophomores. Now, they’re juniors working together so well. Our defense is getting pretty fast now, and they’ve been doing a great job of playing consistently well.”
McGill was the first to score, cashing in on a feed from Ogden less than a minute in.
Hassler doubled their first-half lead about 15 minutes later off another Ogden assist.
Ogden made it a 3-0 game 10 minutes into the second half, finding the back of the net from near the sideline.
The Blue Devils added their last goal off a corner kick by Hassler, Lash punching it home with about 19 minutes left.
“One of the big things is shots, both on frame and off,” Evans said. “We’re averaging about 35 shots every single game, which is great. Maybe we’re not always finishing with a goal, but we’re creating so many opportunities, and that’s been great for us.”