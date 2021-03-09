SPOKANE — The Walla Walla High JROTC Precision Team claimed the Junior Olympic Air Rifle Washington State championship at the Spokane Rifle Club on Saturday, March 6.
The match was held in three locations in the state in February and March, with nearly 40 shooters from seven rifle teams represented.
Individual athletes in this match may receive invitations to the Junior Olympic National Championship held at the Olympic Training Center at a future date to be determined by the match host, USA Shooting.
In Junior Olympics, shooters compete in a pair of matches, both scored separately. The first is a smallbore .22 rifle match fired from the kneeling, prone and standing positions at a distance of 50 feet.
Each position has a possible score of 200, for a total of 600 points.
The smallbore match is followed by a separate air rifle match, 60 record shots, all fired from the standing position at a distance of 10 meters.
Wa-Hi’s top shooter in the smallbore match Saturday morning was Cadet Lieutenant Colonel Ramon Lopez-Gutierrez, who fired a 545 out of 600, followed closely by Cadet Captain Jazmyn Paul with a 523.
“We have only had two smallbore practices this year,” Lopez-Gutierrez said after the match. “All things considered, we shot surprisingly well in that event.”
Saturday afternoon, the Blue Devils competed in the air rifle match, with Cadet First Sergeant Nicole Hunter taking third place overall in the women’s division with a 572, and Cadet Sergeant First Class Cassidy Hanson taking fifth behind a 566.
In the men’s division, Wa-Hi’s highest score went to Lopez-Gutierrez with a 557, finishing in fourth place statewide.
“Five-hundred, seventy-two is a new personal record for me,” said Hunter. “Last year, I shot a 563 and was invited to Nationals, but the event was cancelled because of the pandemic. I have been doing a lot of work in the standing position because I really wanted to qualify this year again.”
“Hunter’s and Hanson’s scores will almost certainly qualify both of them for the Junior Olympic National Match in Colorado,” Wa-Hi coach Mark Mebes said. “There is also a very good chance that Lopez-Gutierrez will receive an invitation, as well.
“These cadets made a phenomenal showing considering that they have only been able to practice for a little over a month this year.”
Once the final scores were tabulated on Sunday evening, Wa-Hi led the state by a score of 1,695 over the second-place team, the Vancouver Grizzly Bears, at 1,666.
The Blue Devils return to train for their next contests, including the JROTC and CMP Virtual Rifle Championship that they will conduct on their home range in April.