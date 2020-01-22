The Walla Walla Blue Devil boys continued their breakout season under first-year coach Adam Berg on Tuesday night, as they steamrolled the Southridge Suns, 84-46.
The Blue Devils stormed out to a 27-8 lead in the first frame, riding the red-hot shooting of Jacob Coram and the inside presence of Michael Cornia, who led all scorers with 28 points — three more than Southridge’s ace forward Tristan Smith.
“It was another good one between those two,” Berg said. “They’re two really good basketball players, and it was fun to watch them go back at each other. They were matched up against each other defensively, as well. Really tough matchup for Mike, who stepped up and did a great job. He got it going in the second half, and when he gets it going, he’s hard to stop.”
Coram kicked off the Blue Devils’ scoring by hitting three of his first four shots, all of which came from behind the arc.
Dylan Ashbeck led the offense underneath, scoring eight in the first frame.
Meanwhile, the defense clamped down on the Suns, allowing only one Sun to find the bottom of the net in the first period and haranguing the Southridge shooters to no end.
The Suns refused to be put away, though, as they picked up the tempo on offense and ramped up their defensive intensity to close the gap to 15 at the half.
“They’re a tough group,” Berg said. “They’re led by a really good player — one of the best in our league — and they have other guys that can chip in. They’re never out of it. I reminded the team at halftime, they’re never out of it. They did this last time, getting back into the game. They’re a good team that plays hard and is coached well.”
Those words proved to be just what the doctor ordered, as Cornia and Coram came out of the locker room firing again, scoring 25 in the third frame and jumping out to a 62-35 lead headed into the final stanza.
With the game well in hand already, the Blue Devils were able to turn to their bench to ride out the rest of the game, and they gave the student section a show.
Fan favorite junior center Danny Nielson entered the game with about four minutes to play, hitting a triple to get the crowd on its feet, then finishing two more baskets under the rim to finish the night with seven points.
“Michael (Cornia) was telling him to shoot, and they called for the pick-and-pop the first play he gets in,” Berg said. “Normally, when you’re sitting on the bench and get called in, you can’t shoot. You have to get warmed up a little bit, but Danny was wide open on that one, and it was nice to see him come off the bench and give us a little spark near the end.”
In addition to Cornia’s 28, Coram tacked on 17, while Dylan Ashbeck tallied 12.
The win lifts Wa-Hi to 12-2 overall and 8-2 in MCC play, maintaining its share of second place with Kamiakin. It also gives the Blue Devils a four-game winning streak heading into Friday’s matchup with the Richland Bombers (10-5, 7-4).
“It should be a great game, two of the best teams in the league battling with a lot on the line in terms of playoff seeding,” Berg said of Friday’s game. “The second seed gets to host a playoff game, while the third-ranked team has to go on the road to Spokane.”
Richland won its home game, 62-57, to kick off the new year, and with road games at Kamiakin (12-2, 8-2) and Chiawana (10-0, 14-0) looming next week for the Blue Devils, Friday’s game is huge for Wa-Hi’s hopes of a home playoff game.
Blue Devils 84, Suns 46
SOUTHRIDGE (46) — Smith 25, Perry 8, Marines 6, Ard 3, Brown 2, Lopia 2.
WALLA WALLA (84) — Cornia 28, Coram 17, Ashbeck 12, Wasser 7, Nielson 7, Smith 6, Jaques 4, Wik 3.
Southridge 8 14 13 11 — 46
Wa-Hi 27 10 25 22 — 84
3-pt field goals — SHS 5 (Smith, Perry 2); WWHS 7 (Coram 5). Fouls — SHS 12 (Beckwith, Smith, Ard, Stillwell 2); WWHS 7 (Ashbeck 2).