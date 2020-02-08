PASCO — Ruben Lozano and Jake Humphrey led Walla Walla High School wrestlers here Saturday in Mid-Columbia Conference boys 4A Championship action.
Lozano, at 113 pounds, and Humphrey, at 160 pound, both brought back second place finishes for the Blue Devils.
Lozano drew a bye to open his day. Lozano decisioned Chiawana's Jayden Trevino 7-1. In the 113 semi, Lozano decisioned Chiawana's Davian Martinez 13-7 to reach the 113 final. Pasco's Nathaniel Tovar proved to be a little better on this day as he posted a major decision win over Lozano to win the 113 title and end Lozano's day in second place.
Humphrey, after a bye, pinned Pasco's Rieken Rimmasch in 1:28. Humphrey then pinned Chiawana's Darius Grogan in 1:12 to earn his spot in the 160 title bout. Pasco's Isaiah Gonzalez defeated Humphrey by major decision to earn the 160 title and place Humphrey second.
The Blue Devils got a third place finish from Omar Cruz at 220. After being pinned by Hanford's Trenton Rowton, Cruz roared back to pin his next two opponents-Jacob Perez of Pasco in 3:19 and in the third place match, Pasco's Tyler Landon in 2:48.
Wa-Hi got fourth place finishes from Izake Sanchez at 106, Mateo Caso at 113, Carmrin Henzel at 126, and at 145, Alejandro Mata.
Erick Enriquez added a fifth place finish to the Blue Devil total in the 285 class.
The Blue Devils added sixth place finishes by John-Mark Whitaker at 120, Donny Birdwell at 132, and Matthew Gradwohl at 182.
Drew Humphrey, 126, Tanner Bollinger, 132, and TC Siller, 138, wrestled but did not place.