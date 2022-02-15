Walla Walla High School's boys basketball team kept its 2021-22 season alive Tuesday night, Feb. 15, after an 84-63, loser-out victory over North Central in Class 3A District 8 action in the Wa-Hi gym.
The Blue Devils will oppose Mead on Thursday night in Spokane. Thursday's winner will play Saturday in the Spokane Arena for the district's No. 3 seed to the Class 3A state tournament.
Guard Diego Jaques scored a team-high 34 points and eclipsed the 1,000-point mark for his career as the Blue Devils leveled their overall record at 11-11.
"He deserves it," Wa-Hi coach Adam Berg said of the senior's achievement. "To do it without three full seasons is impressive."
Jaques, who nailed nine of the Blue Devils' 15 3-point field goals in the game, scored 11 points in the first quarter that helped Wa-Hi chisel out a 19-12 lead after eight minutes.
The beat continued for Jaques in the second quarter. He mirrored his first-quarter effort with three treys and one two-point basket, and Ken Higgins came off the bench to tally eight points — six from outside the arc — and the Blue Devils went to halftime up by 14 points, 42-28.
Jaques made two 3-pointers in the third quarter. The first, in the early stages of the period, pushed him to and beyond the 1,000-point summit.
The scoreboard showed Wa-Hi with a 21-point lead after three, 64-43.
Reserves Will Sullivan and Trenton Walters shined as brightly as a neon light in the fourth quarter with seven and six points, respectively, for the Blue Devils.
Camden McCollaugh, Eddie Vu, and Higgins joined Jaques as double-figure scorers. McCollaugh had 12, Vu added 11, and Higgins contributed 10.
"Our offense was clicking," Berg said. "We talked about playing fast. We have a lot of guys that can shoot."
Tuesday's triumph overshadowed a game-high 41 points by NC guard Elijah Williams, who made 17 of his team's 24 field goals on the night.
