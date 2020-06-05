The 2009-10 Walla Walla High School boys basketball season ended with a fourth-place finish in the Class 4A state tournament in the Tacoma Dome.
Wa-Hi finished 25-6 and captured the Big Nine Conference's Cascade Division championship with a mark of 12-2.
The path traveled by the Blue Devils had a pratfall or two, but their senior-dominated roster headlined by future NCAA Division I performers Gary Winston (Portland St.) and Michael Weisner (Montana) provided local partisans with much to celebrate.
Lending additional senior support were Jake Aguiar, Jake Crawford, Brandon Porter, Colton Arias, Morgan Maddess, Ryan James and Zach Sumerlin.
Seth Alden, Alex Cerone and Matt Watson were underclassmen on the ballclub.
"We drew on their experience of the year before — when we went to state," former Wa-Hi head coach John Golden said. "We knew how to compete and how to win."
Important when one remembers the brass-knuckled toughness of the Cascade Division that featured Richland, Kamiakin and Eisenhower. The Blue Devils, Bombers, Braves, and Cadets were all top-10 state ranked teams during the season, Golden said.
The competing and winning attributes took center stage during a stretch of Fridays when the Blue Devils used a last-second shot to nip Richland, stopped Kamiakin in double overtime, and outflanked Eisenhower by a double-digit margin.
"It was a lot of fun," Golden said. "It was a grueling (part of the) schedule. By the time we got to Tacoma, we knew what to expect."
Wa-Hi lost to Gonzaga Prep in the opening round of the regional tournament before winning a pair of elimination games to qualify for state.
"We beat Eisenhower (on a Friday) and the next morning played Kamiakin," Golden said. "Our guys were determined. Gary, Michael, Colton. Everybody had a role. Seth hit some big shots. Matt Watson played big."
The Blue Devils beat Lincoln, 55-49, to open state, but lost to Wilson in the quarterfinals. Wa-Hi recovered to eclipse Eastlake and dump Decatur to place fourth. Golden's group allowed an average of just 47 points per state game.
"We didn't play great against Wilson," Golden said. "Our guys were determined to come home with a trophy.
"We had a scoring stretch in the third quarter against Eastlake where we got a 15-point lead within a two-minute span," Golden said. "It was tied at halftime."
Both the Blue Devils and Decatur wallowed offensively in the fourth-place game, but "our guys persevered," Golden said. "We hadn't seen anything like this (finish) since (the) 1999 (state title run). The guys took a lot of pride in that."
Winston averaged 22 points per game and was a first-team all-state and all-region selection. He was also the league's most valuable player and defensive MVP.
Weisner was both first-team all-region and all-league.
"Gary was the best player on this side of the state and showed in Tacoma he was one of the best in the entire state," Golden said. "He took a lot of pride in his defense. That was the signature of our team (53 points allowed per game). He had 40 points in two games at Coeur d'Alene. He showed up every night.
"Michael was 6-foot-7, but so versatile," Golden said. "He could handle the ball, shoot the 3. He was a tough matchup in our league. He was so efficient."
Golden believes the 2009-10 Wa-Hi boys basketball team is one of the best the school has had.
"They got challenged every night," Golden said. "I appreciate the hard work those guys put in. They earned everything they got, that's for sure."